A message to those who have suffered slash damage: the courts are open

Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan watched as floodwaters and slash stole 20 metres of his front yard.

Dr Bill Hodge is a retired lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: “Slash” used to mean a verb, a sweeping movement with a bladed tool or weapon.

Now “slash” as a noun has entered our vocabulary, as a nuisance. Not only in ordinary speech, but also in law, slash can be the tort of nuisance.

We don’t have an exact precedent for slash as a nuisance, but we do have examples such as the following where the courts have ruled on the meaning of nuisance as it applies to activities on the land.

READ MORE:

* Slash and burn: why we should use all that unwanted wood

* Council forestry taskforce to take Cyclone Gabrielle lessons into account

* 'All was calm, then came the clear-fell harvest': Experts weigh in on the scourge of forestry slash



The cricket nuisance

The non-sporting Miller family found a new-build house, nice garden, patio, good indoor-outdoor flow and moved in. The bonus was the neighbouring village green.

Once the summer came, however, the lads of the village, perhaps invigorated by the new pink ball, began to rain down sixes upon the Millers’ patio, making it difficult to sit outside on a weekend day of cricket.

The Millers sued in nuisance and won.

The virus nuisance

Ironically, about 160 kilometres away and a few years earlier, Mr Weller was happily operating his auction and sale yards for local stock, especially cattle.

An upwind neighbour of Mr Weller was the appropriately named Foot and Mouth Disease Research Institute.

Unfortunately, the well-intentioned researchers allowed the virus to escape. It could not be excluded that the virus was wind-borne, and Weller’s downwind business had to be quarantined and totally shut down.

Weller sued and succeeded. The common grounds, so far, are cricket balls and a lethal virus emanating from the neighbouring property.

Stuff Record rainfall from Cyclone Gabrielle washed forestry slash down the Wairoa River and into Wairoa township.

The pesticide nuisance

The Langans were organic farmers, raising tomatoes, beans, garlic and cucumber, all certified to be herbicide and insecticide free, and thus highly valued in the organic markets.

Their neighbours, the Thalheimers, suffered from a beetle infestation in their crops and hired a “crop duster”, in this case a helicopter, to spray a chemical pesticide known as Thiodan.

Unfortunately, on the day of the intended spray, the wind came up, unexpectedly, and the pesticide fell on the hitherto organic crops.

The crops were tested, found to be contaminated, and the Langans’ property lost its organic certification.

The Langans won their case in nuisance for the difference in value of prime organic crops versus non-organic produce. Cricket balls, a lethal virus, and a pesticide.

The glare nuisance

In Christchurch, Greenwood constructed a glass-walled verandah roofed with reflective glass installed on a 60-degree angle.

For six months of the year, when the sun shone from mid-morning to early afternoon, the blinding reflected glare of the sun poured into the BNZ business premises, making use of computers and other work difficult.

BNZ sued for nuisance and won the cost of expensive venetian blinds.

Stuff A crop-dusting helicopter spreading pesticide was at the centre of one case which ruled on the obligations landowners have to their neighbours around potential nuisance activities (file photo).

The thistle nuisance

Meanwhile, out in Glendowie, in east Auckland, Mr French was constantly battling to free his land from invasive variegated thistles, a nasty import.

It was not difficult to locate the source and the breeding ground which was up-wind parkland, known as Mt Taylor.

The owners had made no effort to control the noxious thistles, and Mr French won his case in common law nuisance in the High Court.

Cricket balls, a lethal virus, a pesticide, artificially reflected sunlight, and thistle seeds.

The motorsport nuisance

On the other hand, the Bloodworth family of Seaview Rd, Remuera, unsuccessfully sued the operators of noisy motorcycle racing at a park (which has now unfortunately slipped away) known as Sarawai Park in Newmarket.

While recognising that noise can be a nuisance, the High Court found in that case, that, according to “plain sober and simple notions” of living “among our people”, the plaintiffs were being a bit supersensitive, and their action in nuisance failed.

The lessons for landowners

The common ground of all these cases is an uphill, upwind, upstream landowner who uses their land in such an unreasonable way that it interferes with the neighbouring downstream or downwind or downhill landowner and the peaceful use of their land.

It is an aspect of common law, common law nuisance, and the courts are open to hear such cases.

In my view, respectfully submitted, we have forgotten that landowners have rights against other landowners, and our common law heritage has been largely occluded by the expectation of council responsibility for anything and everything.

I think the problem is that we have all been acculturated or programmed to assume that all land use problems, or land misuse problems, from leaky homes to noxious weeds, begin and end with governments, especially councils.

Add the overweening statutes, such as the Resource Management Act and associated legislation. We look to councils to regulate, license, prohibit and control land use, and look to them when something goes wrong.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff With many East Coast landowners dealing with a mountain of forestry slash washed down during Cyclone Gabrielle, Bill Hodge argues there are plenty of precedents for the courts to become involved.

Farmers, orchardists, and other landowners who have suffered damage to fences, races, orchards, crops and fields, buildings and homes have an arguable case in common law nuisance against upstream landowners who have unreasonably used or misused their land, as their forestry is harvested.

Upstream, uphill, upwind etc landowners have a duty not to use their land for their own benefit so as to unreasonably injure those – downstream, downhill, downwind, etc landowners – who could be foreseeably injured if they do not take care. Foreseeability would no longer seem to be an issue here.

Injured landowners should record, photographically and otherwise, the damage caused and do their best to identify the land of origin of the logs and branches.

The plaintiffs, in the tort of nuisance, would be individual landowners, whose cases could be combined, in something like a class action.

The defendants would be the identifiable upstream landowners and those on the land lawfully, such as contractors, who have responsibility for the log harvest.

Supplied Dr Bill Hodge is a retired lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Auckland.

Private landowners continue to owe a duty to other landowners, even if the relevant council could, conceivably, have restricted the damage. Indeed, to the extent that the relevant council owns bridges and other improvements, they too could be a plaintiff.

The good thing about the remedies available are twofold. Plaintiffs can receive damages for proven losses, and plaintiffs can seek injunctive relief to prevent it happening again. The courts are open.