Problems mount for polytechnic mega-merger

Penny Simmonds: More job losses, financial cuts, budget blow-outs and costly delays are set to continue at Te Pūkenga

Penny Simmonds is the National MP for Invercargill

OPINION: Orientation week celebrations saw a positive start to the year for polytechnics up and down the country, but the future is a different story altogether. All is not well within the sector.

As we begin the 2023 educational year, vocational and trades education in this country remains under threat as the Government’s polytechnic mega-merger Te Pūkenga continues to flounder.

More job losses, financial cuts, budget blow-outs and costly delays are set to continue this year.

The Crown entity’s financial woes will likely also see it going back to Government, cap in hand, asking for more taxpayer funding.

In December last year I released a yet-to-be-published Te Pūkenga business case which reflected some staggering financials.

Te Pūkenga is looking for a further financial injection of $422.6 million from Government, over the next four years, including an eye-watering $285.8m to integrate IT systems, another $60m for “transformation programme management” and $26.8m for “people-change costs,” which I assume relate to future redundancies.

Te Pūkenga’s chief executive Peter Winder would neither confirm nor deny the multi-million dollar request, saying it was part of Budget 2023 discussions and was therefore confidential.

However, I don’t believe anyone in New Zealand wants to see another $400m disappearing into Te Pūkenga’s financial black hole, when $200m has already been spent on set-up costs, there’s a $63m deficit for 2022 and there are still no tangible improvements to the sector.

And let’s not forget, this mega-merger was designed to address a 2019 polytechnic funding shortfall of just $40m.

What’s even more concerning, the business case suggests another 487 staff will need to be made redundant by 2026, with 104 people losing their jobs this year.

This will provide little comfort to staff, instead continuing the relentless uncertainty that these passionate and experienced educationists have endured for years.

We’ve already lost a wealth of experience and talent from the sector.

My research reveals that in just four months to November last year, 122 academic and 76 other staff, like technicians and librarians, were lost through resignation, or retirement - and they were not replaced.

Meanwhile, at the end of June last year Te Pūkenga’s Hamilton head office boasted 199 staff, while in November it announced eight new executive director roles, all to be paid between $200,000 and $350,000.

Te Pūkenga has effectively developed a highly centralised system, with a big, expensive bureaucracy that’s cost millions, but achieved very little for those that really matter - students and learners.

Locally, the Southern Institute of Technology faces uncertainty with Te Pūkenga management yet to commit on what the future holds for the innovative zero fees scheme.

Te Pūkenga is seen by many as an ideologically driven privatisation of state education.

Its architect, and previous Education Minister, Chris Hipkins will this year face some challenges in his new role as Prime Minister, in keeping his pet project afloat while convincing New Zealanders that they’re any real value for money.