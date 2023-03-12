Damien Grant: What does a childcare policy tell us about the Leader of the Opposition?

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: How do you assess the contents of a wine barrel? I will come back to this. In the meantime, let’s hear from the leader of the Opposition.

“In New Zealand, early childhood education is among the most expensive in the developed world.”

I assume he could have dropped “developed”. We have the most expensive (or “least affordable”) childcare on the planet and, if true, given the relative scarcity of labour has been increasing over time, we are now enjoying the most expensive childcare in history.

What is it about the way we look after our tamariki that has resulted in such a surprising outcome, I can sense you are pondering.

I am delighted to have tickled this curiosity, but before we consider that, consider this. When the leader of the National Party was confronted with this same conundrum he does not appear to have considered the matter.

His solution to this problem of excessively expensive childcare wasn’t to try to solve whatever was driving the cost up, but “Family Boost”, which sounds more like a maxi-chicken combo at a fast-food joint than an economic strategy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon has the managerial ability and intellectual heft to change our current trajectory, which is why each sampling of his instincts and ambition is so frustrating, writes Damien Grant.

Under National’s plan, qualifying families will apply to get a maximum $75 a week of their taxes back. Incredible. This is the sort of inane money-flow that Ardern loved and why she needed an extra 14,000 public servants.

This is meant to help 130,000 families. It will require a major IT upgrade. Each application will take an hour or two for processing, plus parents waiting on the phone for most of that time to talk to someone who will then put them on hold with Julie in Masterton who will be the only competent administrator on duty.

What if, by chance, the leader of the Opposition had asked the obvious question: why?

We drop our kids off to play with other kids supervised by adults we know are trustworthy. That’s it. Humans have been doing this since before we were recognisably human.

And yet, because Wellington cannot help meddling in every aspect of life, it is illegal to open a daycare centre without a licence.

There are rules on how large the centre must be. At least half of the staff are required to have a three-year degree, to (metaphorically) watch kids eating lunch and to stop them eating sand.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Putting more money into childcare isn’t going to solve the core problem of the sector, argues Damien Grant.

Although there are less strict regulations around home-based services, the obligations imposed around the provision of commercial daycare is very restrictive.

We have the option of gold-plated childcare or the kid will be at home watching YouTube while the stay-at-home parent self-medicates with whatever helps get them through the day. It is like an airline that only offers business class while the poor have to walk.

Nothing in Luxon’s plan would have increased the numbers in childcare, because the sector faces a supply constraint.

The opportunity, had Luxon wanted to slice this gordian knot of regulations, was to unleash the talent and enthusiasm of those currently locked out of the sector.

What if he had dropped the number of qualified teachers to a quarter, rather than a half? That alone would have increased the number of excellent people who could now work in the sector.

Contrast this with the instincts of ACT. Confronted with the devastation on the East Coast, ACT leader David Seymour used the opportunity to argue for a “special economic zone” where ACT would “lift the regulatory barriers that make it so difficult to get anything done”.

ACT is proposing to scrap lending rules, migration restrictions, import limits on building materials and some labour regulations. Seymour wants to create an economic Hong Kong embedded inside the People’s Democratic Paradise of Aotearoa.

Now, I am not asking you, my loyal reader(s), to agree with Seymour’s plan nor to dismiss Luxon’s. My own bias is clear and stapled on the top of this column; but this isn’t about the wisdom of either approach. The exercise is to draw a picture of the different political DNA of these two political figures.

STUFF ACT leader David Seymour displayed a glaring contrast with Luxon in his response to the cyclone devastation on the East Coast.

Confronted with the worst natural disaster since the Christchurch earthquakes, the MP for Botany chooses to spend his draining political capital on a narrow strategy to pick a few votes off Labour, while the MP for Epsom tries to sneak an economic trojan horse past the thicket of regulations that encircles our economy.

“We can do better,” Luxon declared in his state of the nation speech last weekend. “We can be more prosperous, and more ambitious. I don't want to settle for mediocrity and I don't believe other New Zealanders want it either.”

The tragedy is, I think he believes these words. It seems improbable that Luxon entered politics just to score a knighthood and his photo on the ground floor corridor of Parliament. Surely he aspires to be more than a competent manager of our decline?

But if so, we should have expected something more than a tweaking of childcare policies and a return to sensible monetary policy.

Seymour’s almost off-the-cuff response to the economic damage on the East Coast revealed both the depth of his ambition and the way his economic mind works. Luxon’s Family Boost reveals the same.

Stuff Damien Grant: “Our country is better because there are those advocating for, and against, things that they passionately believe in or are opposed to.”

I remain optimistic, in spite of the accumulating evidence, that Luxon has it within himself to be the transformational prime minister that this country needs.

I know that he has the managerial ability and intellectual heft to change our current trajectory. He is the only credible prime ministerial contender within National who does, which is why each sampling of his instincts and ambition is so frustrating.

It only requires a teaspoonful for us to know the contents of an entire barrel. I remain hopeful that it is simply maturing, and not tainted.

Editor’s note – Damien Grant is not a member of any political party, but does donate money to ACT.