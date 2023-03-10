Why Ruth Dyson and all other leaders should be reading their codes of conduct

Former Labour MP Ruth Dyson, now the deputy chair of FENZ, leaves a select committee meeting where she admitted she hadn’t read the organisation’s code of conduct.

Jaydene Buckley (Ngāpuhi,Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu o Torongare) is managing director of OSACO Group. She is chairperson of the code of conduct committee for the Council for International Development Aotearoa, in addition to other governance roles.

OPINION: Governance is in the spotlight at the moment, and rightly so.

Those who lead and occupy governance roles within our organisations set the tone for workplace culture. Their behaviour shows what will and will not be tolerated.

That’s why it was so utterly disappointing to see the dismissiveness with which Hon Ruth Dyson QSO, deputy chair of the board of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), responded to questions about the FENZ board’s code of conduct, which requires her and other board members to be politically neutral.

Dyson admitted that she had not read the code of conduct.

This is simply unacceptable. How can someone responsible for the governance of an entity that has code of conduct issues not read and digest its code of conduct?

As we know, FENZ continues to battle roadblocks to meeting its responsibilities to ensure a safe work place.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Clark Townsley of the NZPFU say there is a total disconnect between FENZ senior management and the firefighters on the ground. (Video first published August 2022.)

Dyson was appointed deputy chair of the FENZ board in December 2022, the same year that the Fire and Emergency board chair Rebecca Keoghan asked Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission to review FENZ’s progress towards building a positive workplace culture and its complaints handling; and after a number of years during which the organisation has been vilified for its poor handling of allegations of misconduct.

It is noted that the board is appointed by the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Despite that, while attending a recent select committee meeting, Dyson admitted that she had not read the code of conduct.

“I didn't think of it,” Dyson said. “The induction days are pretty rigorous for a board. There's a lot you get told. [The code of conduct] is not a big part of it.”

Conduct is set and led from the top down. If the Crown-appointed members of a board are not taking the code of conduct policy seriously, then how can any other member of the organisation, paid or voluntary, be held accountable for either reading the code of conduct or abiding by it?

It is notable that in addition to not reading the code of conduct, Dyson continues to demonstrate a lack of political neutrality through her social media activity.

In addition, FENZ has chosen not to share the current board members’ register of interests on its website. The latest declaration of FENZ board members interests’ is dated 2021.

In our work, we continually stress the importance of the governing body and executive team demonstrating the values and behaviours that they expect employees and stakeholders to follow. This sets the platform for building a safe and positive workplace culture.

To have the next highest ranking official in an organisation demonstrating at best indifference for a policy that is enacted to ensure a “positive workplace culture” across the entire organisation does not bode well for an organisation that has historically fallen well short of looking after the wellbeing of its best resource, its people.