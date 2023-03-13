Siouxsie Wiles: Bumblebees learn to solve puzzles by watching other bees

A new study has shown “demonstrator” bees can also be taught to open a puzzle and then other bees learn how to open the puzzle by watching the demonstrators.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: Last year I wrote about a very cool study that showed bumblebees like to play with wooden balls. Thankfully, the researchers published some footage from their experiments. Who wouldn’t want to watch bees clambering over balls and rolling them around?!

That study was from Professor Lars Chittka who runs the Bee Sensory and Behavioural Ecology lab at Queen Mary University of London. His lab investigates how bees learn and interact with their environment as a step to exploring whether bees can be used to study consciousness.

Chittka’s lab have just published another important study. In this one they’ve explored social learning. That’s the term experts use for how we learn by watching and copying what others do.

A few years ago, researchers showed a nice example of social learning in animals using wild birds and a puzzle box. First, they captured several great tits spending the winter in Wytham Woods in the UK. Next, they spent a few days training the birds to open a puzzle box in one of two possible ways. Then these ‘demonstrator’ birds were released back into the wild. Whichever way the birds had learned to open the puzzle box spread quickly through the local great tit population. When the researchers went back to Wytham Woods the next year, the next generation of great tits could still open the puzzle box. And they were doing it the same way the demonstrator birds had been taught to do it.

The Chittka lab’s new study – which describes the work Dr Alice Bridges did for her PhD – shows bumblebees do the same thing. ‘Demonstrator’ bees can also be taught to open a puzzle and then other bees learn how to open the puzzle by watching the demonstrators. And then this knowledge persists, even when the demonstrators have died.

Supplied/Stuff “A few years ago, researchers showed a nice example of social learning in animals using wild birds and a puzzle box, “ writes Siouxsie Wiles.

If you are curious what a bee puzzle box looks like, it’s made from Petri dishes, contains a yellow spot with a sugary treat on it, and has a transparent rotating lid. The lid also has a couple of tracks cut out of it, with either a red or blue tab at one end. If a bumblebee pushes on one of the tabs while walking, they can rotate the lid to get to the sugary treat.

And that’s exactly what bumblebees learn to do. Blue tab-pushing demonstrator bees teach bees to open the puzzle by pushing on the blue tab. Ditto for the red-tab demonstrators.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Siouxsie Wiles: “... social learning experiments have been done in birds, chimpanzees, and other relatively “brainy” animals [and] they’ve been used to argue those animals have the capacity for culture”.

So why should we get excited about bumblebees solving puzzle boxes? Well, Bridges, Chittka and their colleagues argue that when these types of social learning experiments have been done in birds, chimpanzees, and other relatively “brainy” animals, they’ve been used to argue those animals have the capacity for culture. Think about it. Culture is basically socially learned behaviours that persist over time and generations.

This study shows that bumblebee brains also have the cognitive ability for culture. Whether they and other insects develop their own cultures in the wild is still an open question, but it’s certainly made me think about culture and insects in a whole new light.