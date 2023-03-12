For the sake of the planet, hold fire on rushed planning laws

Water is the source of life on Earth, so why are we poisoning it?

Andrea Vance is a senior Stuff journalist.

OPINION: I guess we don’t learn?

Nature has fired many warning shots. A zoonotic pandemic, extreme storms, droughts, collapsing fisheries and wild fires.

Aucklanders were reeling from the January 27 storm that caused loss of life, homes, and millions of dollars worth of damage, when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

It wreaked havoc, bringing death and destruction to the North Island. In the South, after a long hot summer, Otago and Southland are expected to see drought.

For tens of thousands of years, we’ve lived in harmony with the natural environment. By today’s standards, early agriculture and forestry was minimally destructive.

Global warming, the mass extinction of wildlife, wide-scale pollution, rampant deforestation and erosion are all recent problems.

Stuff Nature has fired many warning shots, writes Andrea Vance.

That’s because several hundred years of colonial expansion and industrial capitalism have degraded the earth.

Now we are reaping the effect of building on flood plains, draining wetlands, tearing down native trees, destroying sand dunes and coastal eco-systems and modifying and sucking dry rivers.

Ironically, when it is healthy, nature helps both mitigate against and adapt to the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems act as buffers against extreme weather, protecting houses, crops, water supplies and vital infrastructure.

With the reform of the Resource Management Act – the legislation which sets the balance between our economic ambitions and environmental limits – there was a once-in-a-generation chance to help shape the laws to put nature first.

Few are happy with the old law: infrastructure and housing costs more and takes longer, while the environment suffers.

An equal number are dissatisfied with the regime that replaces it. (There are three new pieces of legislation: the Natural and Built Environment Bill and Spatial Planning Bill are due to pass before October’s election. Next year, the final piece will focus on climate change adaption.)

For environmentalists, it lacks any clear requirement to protect nature.

The legislation contains a list of positive outcomes which it is designed to achieve. They range from development of housing supply, or infrastructure services, to environmental protection, iwi and hapū interests, and cultural heritage.

But because there is no hierarchy, commercial development interests are essentially pitted against the natural environment.

This conflict is supposed to be resolved by a national planning framework. But this is the responsibility of central government, and thus at the whim of the ideology of the day.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Several hundred years of colonial expansion and industrial capitalism have degraded the earth.

A glimmer of hope is found in a new requirement to set limits beyond which environmental harm cannot occur, and mandatory targets for environmental restoration and improvement.

But these are undermined by broad exemptions and trade-offs, which rely heavily on ministerial discretion. Experience suggests nature will be the underdog when up against the promise of a shiny new road or vote-winning new development.

Industry, urban developers and the agriculture sector share many of these criticisms but for different reasons.

They argue that because there is no clear direction to guide decision-making or these trade-offs, tensions between developmental outcomes and environmental protection will result in further bureaucracy, litigation, delays and significant costs.

Local government isn’t happy with the increased centralisation of the system. They are concerned communities are being stripped of the ability to influence planning documents and decisions, and that councils will be responsible for implementing plans that they have limited input or influence on.

Even the energy sector is disappointed – arguing the new leg makes it more difficult to enable renewable electricity generation and affordably decarbonise.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Silt from rivers in the Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Many of the submissions to Parliament’s environment select committee remark on the speed of the reform – and beg the Government to slow down.

This might seem counterintuitive, given the twin climate and biodiversity crises decimating Earth's life support systems. It is also understandable that the Government wants to pass the legislation before the election, and on a personal level that Environment Minister David Parker wishes to secure a political legacy.

Parker previously rejected an entreaty from former National leader Judith Collins to work together on the bill. The statutory framework governing environmental law and planning should have broad support in Parliament to be enduring, but National will not vote for the current form.

There is precedent for a delay – the draft RMA was delayed until after the 1990 election, to allow for detailed scrutiny.

To proceed risks that our most important legislation is contentious, ineffective and compromises far too much.

