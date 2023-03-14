The private sector has to help solve our infrastructure challenge

The Coromandel highway has been badly damaged, with a slip more than 100m wide.

Michelle McCormick is the policy director for Infrastructure New Zealand.

OPINION: It’s clear that Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather related events across the North Island have had a huge impact.

It’s also had a big knock on effect on transport and infrastructure plans and now previously signed off transport priorities look set to be rearranged.

The Government has strongly indicated that its draft Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024-2034 is now likely to pivot away from climate change mitigation measures and towards resilience and rebuilding damaged roads, highways and bridges.

READ MORE:

* Max Rashbrooke: Reviving a modern Ministry of Works necessary to cope with modern infrastructure demands

* New Wellington Water boss says reform must happen

* Death of a highway: Slips on SH25A turn holiday hotspot into 'forgotten peninsula'



These swirling priorities make it difficult for councils to develop their regional land transport programmes, that's for sure. In essence green projects such as cycleways and bus lanes look like they may be de-prioritised in order for us to reconnect our regions and make our roads more resilient.

The National Land Transport Fund, which was already under pressure with a $2 billion deficit, is running on empty. There’s clearly not enough money to go around.

The fact that we have to choose one thing over another is worrying, and a cause for concern when considering our future infrastructure needs. What it does do is shine a big spotlight on the question of how we pay for all this.

At the turn of the year we were already grappling with a $210 billion infrastructure deficit, severely hampering our resilience and progress as a nation. Now, things look even worse.

David White/Stuff The Hikuwai Bridge linking Tokomaru Bay with Gisborne was severed during Cyclone Gabrielle, just one of a long list of infrastructure casualties during recent storms.

Governments must react and change direction of course sometimes, but infrastructure shouldn’t, and doesn’t need to be, a political issue.

The ongoing list of unfunded announcements and vanity projects needs to stop. A pipeline of essential work should be guaranteed outside of election cycles, with the associated funding locked in.

It is time for our leaders and politicians to really answer how we as a country will fund the infrastructure we so badly need.

Right now we are in crisis management, prioritising opening up lifeline roads and reconnecting isolated communities.

There is a likeable energy from both the Government and opposition parties around building back better and coming together to make infrastructure a bi-partisan issue. If only that same drive, creativity and can-do-attitude was extended to the long-term planning of infrastructure.

Waka Kotahi This Waka Kotahi photo shows the scale of damage inflicted on State Highway 25a on Coromandel Peninsula, one of the worst-affected pieces of state highway after recent storms.

Decades of underinvestment have left us playing catch up. Our future infrastructure bill is eye-watering even without considering the recent damage caused by extreme weather events. There may also need to be a conversation around the levels of service, quality and standards. A gravel one-lane connection maybe all we can afford now in some places.

Our current approach to funding and financing infrastructure is not working. Today, we are spending around 5.5% of New Zealand’s GDP on building public infrastructure. To meet the identified infrastructure deficit, this would need to increase to nearly 10% of GDP, or $31 billion annually.

In 2021 the Government committed to $57b over five years for a raft of large infrastructure projects, but it simply will not be enough.

We must also remember, it’s not just the cost of building the infrastructure but the ongoing costs and maintenance. It is clear no government can pay for everything; part of the answer almost certainly lies within the private sector.

Private investment needs to be an attractive option if we are to make the progress required. Aotearoa needs a sustainable flow of funding and financing for infrastructure.

When we do invest, too often our critical infrastructure projects, or large programmes of work, are identified without a robust funding plan, resulting in a scramble for government money from one of the many capital funds.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A pōwhiri during the opening of Transmission Gully north of Wellington in 2022. New Zealand’s list of pressing infrastructure projects has grown significantly longer since storm damage, amplifying concerns about how the country can afford the work needed.

One way to encourage private sector funding as part of any project's development is to ensure it is at least considered right from the start, as any business case develops.

The gap is not the tools, or money itself, it is that we are not using them. While public-private partnerships (PPPs) have been advanced here, to varying degrees of success, there is an abundance of alternative financing opportunities out there that we are simply not leveraging.

Overseas, private funding of infrastructure has become commonplace. In 2022, it was another record year for global unlisted infrastructure fundraising, with funds raised in the first three quarters of 2022 exceeding the full year for 2021.

New Zealand is and can continue to be an attractive destination for international infrastructure investors, but only when there are actually deals to be done and projects to deliver.

The public and private sectors, of course, have different motivations when it comes to infrastructure projects.

Generally speaking, the former is focused on public benefits like the provision of goods and services such as water, transport, communication and education. For the private sector, a commercial benefit sits alongside its expertise in project delivery.

Infrastructure NZ Michelle McCormick is the policy director for Infrastructure NZ.

In reality, however, public and private interests can rub along together just fine.

As the global pandemic showed us, delivering tangible socioeconomic benefits is in everyone’s interest, and there needs to be a balance of expected returns from the investment and an appropriate harmony of risks and benefits.

The private sector should be considered from the outset. Private businesses across the world are indeed addressing the most challenging problems of our times, from climate change to chronic disease, social exclusion, and material poverty.

Infrastructure should be no different.