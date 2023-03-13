At last, we can have our voices heard about the plight of chained dogs

Lucky Boy was life-chained for nine years and was suffering fly strike on his ears when he was finally relinquished to animal rescuers. Photo provided by Christine Breen of Chained Dog Awareness NZ.

Lynn Charlton is a psychotherapist, writer and animal advocate.

OPINION: We’ve all seen them, those haunting images of chained dogs, emaciated, hunched, shut down. We’ve all recoiled in horror and wondered how they had survived.

I went out with Christine Breen, founder of Chained Dog Awareness (CDANZ), who has been helping chained dogs for 23 years. We visited Boy, a staffy cross. Boy appeared to be blind, though as he had never seen a vet, it was not known whether he had some sight.

His captors had life-chained Boy since he was a pup. He was a garden ornament left at the front of the property to scare people away.

At 6-years-old his life was concrete, impacted earth – mud in winter – cold, heat, a battered kennel, and a heavy chain around his neck.

Boy had been visited by CDANZ volunteers until his captors put a stop to it. Volunteers had walked, wormed, given food, clean water, treats and affection to Boy. He had responded with sheer joy.

As his captors would not relinquish him, Boy remained in solitary confinement on his chain.

Our visit was to try to re-establish contact and get him medically assessed. This was achieved on the second visit, as his captors were initially resistant to allowing him vet care.

Unchaining Boy, we noticed poo and a very long worm in his drinking water.

Boy was taken straight to a vet. His temperature was high. The callouses on his back end and joints were squeezed. Foul-smelling blood and pus oozed out.

supplied Chained dogLucky Boy had flies eating at his ears until he was freed and rehomed with a loving family. Photo supplied by Christine Breen of Chained Dogs Awareness NZ.

He would most likely have become one of the dead chained dogs had he not received medical care at this point.

Boy was taken to an eye specialist. The lack of worming in his early life was identified as the biggest contributing factor to his blindness.

Nothing could be done to restore his sight.

Boy’s captors relinquished him at that point, and he was adopted into a loving family. He did not know what soft surfaces were and sought hard surfaces to sleep on.

Later, photos of him rolling around on the bed with one of his human guardians, pictures of him swimming in the sea on a long lead, safe and protected, brought me to tears.

A year later Boy’s eyes had to be removed, but he has continued to thrive, and live a life worth living. He has been forgiving of the neglect and loneliness that was his life and been able to trust humans.

CDANZ estimates that around 250,000 dogs are life-chained in Aotearoa

Animal welfare inspectors from the SPCA can do little for them and only in the most extreme cases can dogs be seized, and owners prosecuted, due to the resources involved.

Following years of advocacy, rescue, behind the scenes work, and a petition in 2021, the Government is now on-board, and the Ministry for Primary Industries has put out a document for public consultation.

This means New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed suite of enforceable regulations that will end prolonged tethering (chaining) and confinement (caging).

Chained Dog Awareness NZ, the SPCA and Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) are fully behind the move, which could lead to financial penalties and potential conviction for offenders, whie requiring fewer resources than are currently required to prosecute under the Animal Welfare Act.

At the time of writing, CDANZ has just heard of a young, pregnant dog kept in a cage under a tree with a wasp nest in it. Wasps swarmed the cage, resulting in the death of the dog.

As dogs suffer and die in silence around us, now is the time to use your voice on their behalf – they’re counting on you.

Submissions close on Wednesday, March 15, at 5pm.