Parent's dilemma amid GP crisis: Call an ambulance or wait a week for a doctor?

Brittany Keogh is a Stuff reporter based in Wellington and mother to 14-month-old.

OPINION: “I still can’t hear you,” the 111 operator said, as I tried for the third time to describe the symptoms my 1-year-old son was experiencing.

Clutching the phone closer to my right ear and trying to raise my voice to be heard over the sound of his screaming, bouncing on the balls of my feet in an effort to settle him, I was overcome by a niggling sense of doubt and shame.

Was this really an emergency? Was I wasting the ambulance dispatcher’s time? Should I hang up?

But what choice did I have?

My son and I were both covered in vomit; he’d thrown up three times in about five minutes. He had choked a bit when I’d laid him down on the bed to try to clean him up after the first bout of vomiting.

For 24 hours, he’d been feverish, congested and coughing.

Earlier that morning I’d tried to book an appointment for a doctor, but was told by the nurse triaging calls they were fully booked. The next available spot was on Thursday – six days away.

If my son needed to be seen urgently, I should take him to the after hours clinic, which opened at 5.30pm and where the wait time was often in excess of three hours.

Brittany Keogh/Supplied The author with her baby son when he was younger.

Now, at 12.30pm, with his skin mottled and his feet and hands had started to turn blue, I didn’t think I could wait that long. My usually happy boy was more distressed than I’d ever seen him.

I had briefly considered driving him to Hutt Hospital ED. But I knew from my reporting that wait times there could be just as long, or longer, than at the after-hours, and I was worried that his condition could deteriorate quickly. Terrifying possibilities of meningitis or an allergic reaction loomed in my mind.

I took a deep breath and tried to stay calm as I rattled off all this information to the operator.

About half an hour later, paramedics arrived. By then I’d managed to give my son a lukewarm bath, which helped bring his temperature down.

The paramedics assessed his vital signs as normal. They diagnosed a viral infection (the next day, I came down with fevers, chills and body aches but kept testing negative for Covid, so I suspect it was the flu) and prescribed rest and paracetamol.

Three weeks later, my son, myself and my husband, who also caught the virus, are still experiencing side effects from whatever virus caused the infection. I think of it a bit like long Covid.

In hindsight, I feel a bit conflicted about having called 111. I would feel awful if I found out I’d diverted resources away from more life-threatening situations. But at the same time, I had few options to get my son the medical attention he needed.

Experiences like mine are a direct result of the GP crisis across Aotearoa. A shortage of family doctors puts pressure on the rest of public health system.

And as Stuff reported on Monday, there are fears that as more doctors retire, patients could soon be facing even longer waits for appointments.

What I’d like to know is if even under 5-year-olds, like my son – arguably among our most medically vulnerable populations – already can’t access timely healthcare, how much worse does it have to get before we have a health system that’s able to cope with the needs of all New Zealanders?