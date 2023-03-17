Josie Pagani: Meritocracy's problem - the richest 1% are not the smartest 1%

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: Everything Everywhere All at Once is a shambolic mess of a movie, and not the best picture made last year.

It won the Oscar not because it is the Best Picture, but because you don't have to be the best in our modern meritocracy to win all the prizes.

Talent includes the ability to entertain the masses and use your art to communicate universal human conditions. Everything Everywhere did none of that. It is about chaos in a family when a mother doesn’t validate her gay daughter’s choice of partner. Strong theme, but not itself a substitute for plot, dialogue or character.

I suspect kids wrote the script while drunk one night at university. How else to explain characters with mustard-squirting hot dogs for fingers, the evil daughter who wears a giant bagel on her head, security guards who get their kung-fu power from trophies, or the universe where no life exists and the main character is a rock on a cliff who says and does nothing for the whole scene.

I know a bit about movies having grown up around actors and then worked in the industry. Our Kiwi camera crew had never met a method actor until The Piano. We were told to sink into the bushes as if we weren’t there so Harvey Keitel and Holly Hunter could pretend this was real. “But it’s not real,” we were perplexed. “Why don’t they just act?”

I remember the same confusion as a teenager watching actor Ben Kingsley sit silently like a guru at our Sunday lunch table. As if playing Mahatma Gandhi gave him permission to be a bit Gandhi.

When I caught up with an old school friend recently, I asked if he’d seen our mutual friend Sam Mendes. “Not for a few years,” he replied. “I realised our lives were going in different directions when he was off directing another Bond film and I was spending Christmas with my mum.”

My former friends and colleagues may have Oscars, but do they have a weekly column in the nation’s daily? Excuse me for a moment while I review my life choices.

If I had my way, Top Gun would have won this year. Like Citizen Kane, Pulp Fiction, The Wizard of Oz, 12 Angry Men, Brokeback Mountain and Saving Private Ryan (which were all better than Top Gun), it lost the Oscar despite being better than the winner because merit doesn't matter. The best are not The Best.

We think, and 1 percenters think, they deserve their success, which is down to hard work, talent and personal skill.

A new Swedish study shows there is no correlation between success and merit. The highest-earning 1% and the brainiest 1% are two largely separate groups, with little overlap.

Up to about €60,000 [NZ$90,000] a year, cognitive ability does predict income and the cleverer you are, the more you earn. But once you reach an above-average level of competence, your earnings are unrelated to your talent.

Simon Kuper of the Financial Times labels the phenomenon the ‘Davos Fallacy’, where we think that the 1% of earners at Davos must be very clever because they are very rich, so we should hear their ideas for solving climate change and war. In fact, the top 1% of earners have slightly lower cognitive ability than those two percentiles below them, despite being paid more than twice as much.

You don’t need to have a high IQ to make a lot of money.

If we acknowledge that the richest people might not be the brightest, and that luck has a lot to do with success or failure, then we should rethink our approach to merit.

The most talented among us do things like PhDs where they earn less than the minimum wage because their passion is solving problems in the lab, or they learn the violin at a level of excellence beyond the rewards of any orchestral wage. Some of them teach, or use their exceptional talent to care for others.

What this means for policy is that we should pour a far greater share of our economy into people who study and practise amazing stuff, and a smaller share of our economy into rewarding lucky people, like the pretentious who make unwatchable movies such as Everything Everywhere, or La La Land, or The Power Of the Dog. All of them mediocre films rewarded for politics not talent.

To quote Ricky Gervais, who will never be invited back to host an awards ceremony: “If you do win an award tonight, you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f... off.”

He's right.