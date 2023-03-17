The art and science of influencing a swing voter

Analysing the horse race between Labour and National may be fascinating to political junkies and pundits, but the election outcome is going to be decided by other people with other concerns, writes Tim Hurdle.

Tim Hurdle is a former National staffer and campaign strategist who has worked in politics, diplomacy and the commercial sector in New Zealand and Australia.

OPINION: If you’re reading this, it’s unlikely your vote will determine the election.

People following the political media closely usually come at issues with shaped and formed opinions. You’re harder to persuade and less likely to change your voting preference.

When the major political party strategists are determining how best to win government, maximising the party vote is vital. And that means winning votes you don’t already have.

Achieving this requires politicians to court favour with those who don’t naturally agree with them – or those open to persuasion but not following day-to-day politics.

This means creating simple and clear ideas that cut through into persuadable voters’ daily lives.

Getting out of opposition is difficult because governments have tremendous control of the agenda. Any major government announcement can crowd out a new opposition idea for media coverage.

For oppositions, those messages must be about the benefits of change.

JOHN SELKIRK John Key celebrates his first victory as National leader in 2008 – the last time New Zealand saw a new National government elected.

Voters under 65 have only seen new National governments elected in 1975, 1990 and 2008.

To win swing voters, parties instead must talk about ideas that matter to undecided groups. Polling can identify these drivers. Providing good solutions that resonate with those voters is the challenge.

Winning over people to change the government is made more challenging, when the activists running the party hear ideas more targeted at the persuadable voters’ concerns. They want the party talking about the superiority of its ideology, the policy details to make it happen – and the failure of the other side.

While we would like to all believe that swing voters change sides after hours of evaluation, report reading and soul-searching, that is unlikely to be the case.

Activists and supporters have a role in helping put across their favoured parties’ ideas in a clear and succinct way. But pollsters can prove that while you might think ”everyone” has heard something, most people haven’t. And the least interested will be the last to listen. Theirs might be the votes needed.

The best advice to politicians is timeless: “Stay relentlessly on message”.

Building a narrative in the public mind takes months and years to do. Establishing trust and credibility with the voters, that the party is a sensible choice with good ideas for the country, requires staying focused on what is most important.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Swing voters typically have other things on their minds than politics, and will have their voting views shaped by what they hear in the country’s smoko rooms, boardrooms and shopping centres, argues Tim Hurdle.

The most informed voters will influence the opinions of others, in smoko rooms, boardrooms and the shopping centres of New Zealand. They will evaluate and shape the public debate.

The hardest votes to win are those of busy people who don’t have the time to worry about what was said on Morning Report today, or even Newstalk ZB. They’re more likely listening to ZM-FM.

Being grilled by Matt and Jerry on the Hauraki Breakfast Show is important for political leaders to establish their ideas and likeability. Connecting with those voters is just as important as explaining the policy detail on Q+A.

Being able to relate to the challenges of the person in the street determines their credibility. That’s why gotcha games about the cost of milk or bread matter. People expect their leaders to understand real life.

When Chris Hipkins was first interviewed as a potential PM following Jacinda Ardern quitting, he wore a hoodie sweatshirt and “speed dealer” sunglasses. This wasn’t accidental.

Labour strategists knew from research that the value of Ardern appearing on the cover of Vogue had run its course.

New Zealanders wanted someone who could relate to the challenges of rampant inflation and declining public services. By talking about “bread and butter” issues, Hipkins aligned himself with the mortgage belt, making himself relatable.

Labour has used the change of leadership to “scrape the barnacles off the boat” and adopt a “small target strategy”.

By cancelling out more unpopular ideas, they are hoping to avoid being seen as the cause of the problems by swing voters – and weakening National’s case for change in October.

The media and informed voters will follow the daily or weekly or quarterly contest and provide a sounding board for the swinging voter.

But the decision comes through the ballot box.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final – as a winning team, they know that it’s all about preparation for the big day.

Sports journalists try to determine if the Crusaders will win a seventh title in a row by picking apart the round one game.

But as a winning team, the Crusaders will be focused on peaking in the finals. Just like the election cycle, all the preparation leads to the big day.

This election will come down to a small margin. The people who might only read the rugby or arts section today, will also help decide the winner on October 14.