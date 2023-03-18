I'm really not sure this guide fits my sense of style

Peter Winder, chief executive of Te Pūkenga, told all staff they are “public servants” and must remaiun politically neutral ahead of this year’s election.

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist.

OPINION: In all my years I have found little use for a style guide.

True, my hair and clothes look less like I just stepped out of a salon and more like I just stepped out of a saloon. But I’m unlikely to be quizzed on my look by Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet. So style, schmyle.

But I also know style guides are put to use by august literary organs such as Stuff. The style referred to here is of words and such, and when seeking clarity on crucial issues (when to capitalise, when to abbreviate, the Oxford comma: good, or bad?) it is to the official style guide we digitally turn.

What I didn’t know is that our local polytechnic, Ara (oops, I mean Te Pūkenga, the definitely-not-a-megapolytech national polytechnic) - of which I am a very part-time staff member - has its own style guide. I literally missed the email on that. And this style guide is about words too. The words that staff and students (though hold all tickets right there) should be and should not be using in what is - just to be clear about this - a free-thinking tertiary-level academic institution.

Well perhaps that’s fair enough, I rhetorically hear you say. Possibly, like me, you think that there are some fairly nasty words out there, perhaps a handful, that we could manage not to use and yet still have a robust and free-ranging discussion.

With that in mind, here are some words that are to be discouraged at Te Pūkenga: staff, employee, student, husband, wife, merge, Treaty of Waitangi. And here are some words to be encouraged: kaimahi, work friends, whānau, learner, partner, spouse, Tiriti o Waitangi.

Well. I swear that if you wrote down those words, cut them up old-school ransom note style, mixed them up and asked them me to separate the good from the bad, with the reward for success being a million dollars, a magnum of Coleraine, and three dozen Bluff oysters, you would me find me at the end of the night cashless, hungry and sober. Because I would have no clue.

Let’s start with the reo, because I have zero problems with that. Today I learnt that ‘kaimahi’ is another word for ‘worker’. So let’s use it. ‘Tiriti o Waitangi’ instead of ‘Treaty of Waitangi’? Why not?

It’s with the English that things start to get tricky. ‘Husband’ and ‘wife’ are a no, ‘spouse’ or ‘partner’ are a yes. Look, I hate to channel the possibly-obnoxious dictionary-brandishing schoolboy debater of my teenage years, but ‘spouse’ means ‘husband or wife’ and these days ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ go together in every possible combination (and yay for that!). So what possible problem is that designed to address?

‘Merge’ is a no. ‘Merge’. I just. I can’t.



And then we come to ‘staff’ and ‘students’. Obviously somewhere I’ve missed the boat on why these two particular terms should be freighted with inappropriateness. But here’s what I can tell you: I can’t speak for all the departments on Christchurch’s Madras St campus, but the one in which I work isn’t exactly Hogwarts. The teaching types don’t sit at a high table wearing gowns and fancy hats, calling each other ‘Professor’ and addressing the uniform-wearing learning types by their surnames.

So there are going to be times when it’s important to easily differentiate between staff and students. I think a good way of doing that is by using the terms ‘staff’ and ‘students’.

If, however, you, like Te Pūkenga, think ‘learner’ is more respectful, or something, than ‘student’, you might consider the juxtaposition of these two sentences:

“Plato was a student of Socrates.”

“Mate, you’re just a learner? You can get that licence in a Weet-Bix packet.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “There are going to be times when it’s important to easily differentiate between staff and students. I think a good way of doing that is by using the terms ‘staff’ and ‘students’.”

And let’s not even start with ‘work friends’, which assumes everyone you work with is a friend. Obviously true in my case - right, colleagues? - but surely not in everyone’s. No, ‘work friends’ definitely has a David-Brent-from-The-Office tang to it.

While I’m biting hands that feed me I’ll also point out that Christchurch newspaper The Press hasn’t exactly covered itself in glory with its front-page coverage of this. There’s a whiff of the Daily Mail there, what with the list of ‘BANNED WORDS’ and the stock photo of a young person with a zip over their mouth. I’m pretty sure no words are actually banned to that extent at Te Pūkenga. But when I’m on campus this week, I’ll keep a look-out for the morality police dragging wrong-sayers off to re-education class.

Meanwhile, you know the worst thing about thing all this? No, it’s not Big Brother. It’s not suppression of freedom of thought. We’ll all muddle through, just using different words to mean the same thing. No, the worst thing about this whole episode is that it’s put me on the same side of the argument as all the keyboard-bashers who have ‘woke snowflakes’ and ‘PC gone mad’ as their most-used autocorrect. So thanks for that, Te Pūkenga style guide writers. Thanks a bunch.