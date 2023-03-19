Damien Grant: The war with inflation is over. Inflation has won

"Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one," one economist has remarked.

OPINION: There is a lot of economic noise coming across the Pacific in the aftermath of the failure of SVB, or the Silicon Valley Bank. There are growing concerns around other smaller US banks, and some larger international financial institutions such as Credit Suisse.

The news isn’t good and it may, or it may not, be the start of a new financial crisis. I have long concluded that the greater the certainty of any forecast, the less reliable the person making it.

Still, what we can know is that the Federal Reserve, when confronted with a crisis in a relatively small financial institution displayed no hesitation in bailing out the deposit holders. None.

To understand why this means that US, and probably New Zealand, inflation is going to be a feature for the medium term, we need to understand the drivers of the SVB failure.

SVB had some $USD175 billion of customers’ money on its books and over $US200 billion of assets. A large tranche of those assets were US treasuries.

And what, I can hear some readers asking, is a US treasury? Looted artwork tucked away in the Smithsonian?

Jeff Chiu/AP A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank branch in San Francisco. The bank’s collapse has prompted international unease about a looming banking crisis.

No. It is a contract between the US government and the holder of that paper to, on a set future date, pay money. Let’s say $1 million to be paid on March 19, 2024, a year from now.

If the interest rate is 1%, a wise trader would pay $990,000 for this today. The $10,000 is the 1% interest that the trader would collect in a year’s time.

Let’s pretend we did that. We now own an asset that we paid $990,000 for.

Now imagine that the rate of interest goes up to 5% on Monday. What is that piece of paper worth now? Is it still worth $990K? Well, if you plan to keep it until March next year, sure. Value it however you want.

But if you had to sell it when the market is paying 5% interest, you are only going to get $950k for this asset.

And why is that? Seems outrageous. The thing has hardly been used. It has only been a day!

Jacquelyn Martin/AP US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. As the primary regulator of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed is coming under sharp criticism from financial watchdogs and banking experts.

But, if the person who wants to buy your US Treasury can get 5% at their bank, they will only buy your bond for $950k, because the extra $50k they get at the end of the year will be the same amount of income they would get if they put the money in a bank.

And what does this have to so with some bank in Silicon Valley, Mr Grant? When are you going to get to the point?

SVB had bought a lot of these treasuries back in 2020 and 2021, when US interest rates were lower than the conomic comprehension of an otter.

They bought them because, thanks in part to the Federal Reserve printing hundreds of billions over the preceding decade, many firms had lots of cash and deposited it in places like SVB.

SVB had to do something with this cash, so lent it to Uncle Sam by buying treasuries.

There was a small margin between the nothing they were probably paying their deposit holders and the fractionally-more-than-nothing they earned on the Treasury bond.

However. Thanks to the reckless stupidity of the US monetary and fiscal policies since the global financial crisis, US inflation was enjoying a resurgence.

Like Billy Joel, inflation was a 1970s tradition that is enjoying a second act. To combat the inflation that it helped create, the Federal Reserve raised wholesale interest rates in 2022.

As a direct result, the value of the treasury bonds held by SVB fell in value; and someone noticed. This spooked deposit holders, who ripped their cash out, forcing SVB to try to sell their bonds at the much lower price. It didn’t work and the bank failed.

At the time of writing two other, smaller, US banks have suffered a similar fate. What happened next is what tells us that the US central bank isn’t serious about fighting inflation.

In addition to underwriting the SVB deposit holders, the Fed committed to lending to US banks cash up to the value of any treasuries they currently hold, and they will do this not at the market value of these bonds, but at their face value. So, if you have a bond promising to pay $1m in a year’s time, the Fed will give you cash up to $1m today.

Ennio Leanza/AP Clouds loom over the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, both literally and figuratively, as anxiety over the stability of the banking system shifts to Europe.

It is estimated that there are more than $600b of unrealised losses on these bonds in the US banking system that is going to be realised. This is inflationary. Given a choice between letting a few regional banks fail and containing inflation, or letting inflation kick on for a bit longer, the US central bank opted for the latter and did so without any hesitation.

It also creates a precedent that all US bank deposits are now government guaranteed, which will create its own market distortions, that will result in unintended consequences requiring further, larger, interventions.

You may be thinking, all very interesting, but we are not the United States and what does this mean for us down here in the land of the flat white cloud?

The answer is the synchronicity with which central bankers act.

When birds fly in such unison it is called a murmuration; what term is apt for central bankers I do not know, but when confronted with the same crisis, expect our Reserve Bank to respond in the same manner.

It is not credible that, confronted with the economic crisis that a sustained rise in interest rates is likely to precipitate, our central bank would allow events to unfold.

Tackling inflation requires a central bank to deliberately cause economic harm and this is not something that any central bank in a democratic state has the appetite to do.

The war with inflation is over. Inflation has won.