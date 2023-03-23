Virginia Fallon: F-bombs away! Permission to curse at work is music to my swears

The Detail: Swear words and slurs - what's offensive on TV and radio. (Video first published April 8, 2022)

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in the Wellington region.

OPINION Foul-mouthed friends rejoice, for our time has come at last.

For the adults of my generation, news it’s now permissible to swear at work has come as a triumph, washing the taste of soap from our collective memories and replacing it with the sweet flavour of righteousness.

“About f...... time!”, I crowed upon the discovery, before glancing about to make sure my mum wasn’t in earshot.

Then because she wasn’t, and I’m now a grown up, I said it again. Just this time out loud.

It’s only a matter of time before swearing becomes permissible in NZ workplaces work, writes Virginia Fallon.

While this sweary victory comes from Britain, everyone knows it’s only a matter of time before the same thing happens here. We’re an earthier sort of bunch, after all, and long immune to a bit of blue language.

In the UK, it was a similar numbing of sensitivities behind Judge Andrew Gumbiti-Zimuto’s ruling in the case of a woman complaining her boss dropped the F-bomb during a meeting.

And despite the boss’ denials, the good judge said that even if he did say it, it wouldn’t be considered rude as phrases like “I don’t give a f...” now lack significance.

“The words allegedly used in our view are fairly commonplace and do not carry the shock value they might have done in another time.”

Yes, the ruling might have been slightly more nuanced than I’m making out, but essentially it licenses Brits to curse as they please, the lucky buggers.

It also offers the one sound reason as to why Aotearoa shouldn’t break with the Commonwealth, at least until the finding filters down under.

That’s because not only are Kiwis inured to expletives, we love the bloody things. And just as research shows swearing makes us fitter, happier and more impervious to pain, even the nation’s last remaining prudes are coming around.

According to the Broadcasting Standards Authority’s most recent report, New Zealanders are more relaxed than ever over what words cause offence.

No longer do we clutch our pearls at “bugger” – that when used in a 1999 ad garnered more than 100 complaints – and nobody now bats an eyelid at Sir Ed’s once-shocking “we knocked the bastard off.”

By the way, that report did find we’re rightly much less tolerant of racial and cultural slurs, so just in case Invercargill’s mayor is reading this: no, Nobby, you still can’t say the N-word.

Slur-using politicians aside, this softening of sensibilities is a breath of fresh air in a country where opening your mouth has become almost as frightening as affording food to put into it.

In fact, just this week we’ve seen how even choosing your words carefully isn’t much of a choice at Te Pūkenga – the organisation running New Zealand’s polytechs.

There, the use of words ‘teacher’ and ‘trainee’ are now discouraged in favour of “learning facilitators” and “learners”, meanwhile the poor souls previously known as ‘staff’ have become ‘Te Pūkenga people’ who mustn't refer to the place as a “megapolytech”, although it is, or say “merge”, which it was it did.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon: “Not only are Kiwis inured to expletives, we love the bloody things.”

Anyway, when New Zealand invariably permits on-the-job swearing much of our workforce will feel a hell of a lot better for it.

Sure, it won’t solve anything for the underpaid and overworked but man, just picture the scenarios:

“Oh,” says a teacher, “so your kid needs to learn?”; “Really?” says a social worker, “you’re having a crisis?”, and “Ah,” says a nurse, “your nana is sick?”

Even my imagination doesn’t stretch to just one of those people ever saying “I don’t give a f...” in their workplaces. Strange that, when governments have been saying it about those workplaces for years.