Verity Johnson: Wayne Brown played us for mugs on budget

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Do you know the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB)?

Of course you do. It’s the last line of defence for the overwhelmed, the desperate, the displaced, the forgotten and the unloved. And it’s staffed almost exclusively by little old ladies who’re always ready with a kind word and a ballpoint pen.

I used to write in my local library next to one. Every day some lost soul would stagger in, collapse at the yellow plastic altar and throw themselves on the mercy of this secular church. And the Sisters of Eternal Patience and Easy To Explain Diagrams gave up their days to soothe their weary souls.

And it’s these angels-in-comfy-cardigans that Wayne Brown’s gunning for. And to my infinite shame, until last Wednesday, I was going to let him.

See, chances are, you’ve heard how Auckland council has got this supposedly massive “fiscal black hole” of $295 million. It’s all they've been banging on about since the end of last year. It’s been positioned as an unavoidable financial crisis that we have to undertake severe service slashing to survive.

And, because the city still acts like it’s in The Walking Dead, we believed him. We’ve been standing at the front door since March 2020, waiting for more zombies, so when our mayor spots 295 million of them on the horizon… we jump into action.

We all tightened our jaws, our belts, our purse strings, our ass cheeks and grimly sharpened the axe to amputate. The CAB, community gardens, homeless services, libraries, the arts… it all had to be chopped off. We didn’t want to, but we had no choice.

Except last Wednesday, a group called A Better Budget For Auckland pointed out that we did.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A protest in New Lynn against Auckland council’s budget consultation in which $2m in funding is slated to be withdrawn from Citizens Advice Bureaus.

This group, and journalist Bernard Hickey, explain it better than I can. But basically there are no zombies. Our mayor is just acting like there is.

They pointed out that yes, things are getting spendy. But Auckland’s credit rating is looking at AA+, no external authority is worried about it, our debt to income ratio is comparatively peachy, and actually we could borrow another $75 million, keep everything running, and still not come close to the self-imposed debt limit the council have for themselves.

And in this light, it’s seen that Brown’s cost-cutting measures aren’t a last ditch attempt of the desperate. They are just a way of advancing a particularly conservative vision for council life. One that largely seems to involve helping the rich and punishing the young and poor.

As Hickey points out, Brown could sell off the loss-making council golf courses and make $3 billion. He could fill the coffers and save the necks of the community services currently awaiting execution. But instead, he’d rather shake down the little old ladies of the CAB.

But I’m not just mad that he’s acting like a superannuated Sheriff of Nottingham. I’m furious that he assumed that he could just declare a crisis and Auckland would blindly believe him. And I’m even madder that we believed him.

I know why we did. We’re tired, we’re broken and despite everything that’s happened recently we still trust him.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “I’m furious that he [Wayne Brown] assumed that he could just declare a crisis and Auckland would blindly believe him.”

But I feel like he played us for mugs. Mugs who wouldn’t challenge his dire predictions because, well, we’re good citizens. And also no one really understands local councils or budgets, so we trust our leaders to tell us what’s best. If they say it’s a crisis, it’s a crisis.

And I’m mad because, like the biggest mug of all, I fell for it.

Well, not any more. Hand me some leggings and a longbow, I’m joining the merry men. And you can too, by submitting feedback on these proposed cuts. Fight for the honour of Auckland, for fairness and for the angels in cardigans.