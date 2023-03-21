A close-up view of a shackled leg in a monument to slavery in the Netherlands. The treatment of people as inferior on the basis of race allows atrocities such as slavery and the Holocaust to happen, writes K Gurunathan.

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The racist taunt is hurled from across the street: “Who’s looking after the dairy?”

Having heard it a number of times before, I’m prepared with my counterpunch. “The same person who owns the brothel your mother works in!” I reply.

Welcome to the life of coloured people in New Zealand.

Another experience? The incumbent mayor who lost his bid for re-election gets drunk at his polling results party and gets stuck into the editor of the local paper that I worked for as a journalist.

“That bloody (N-word) of yours cost me my election,” he rants in front of the commiserating invited guests of local movers and shakers.

These, and other similar experiences, are an occupational hazard we manage as coloureds.

As with everybody, it’s tougher to manage when our children are bullied.

Frank Augstein/AP Black Lives Matter protesters in London. The irony of racism is that race has nothing to do with science, writes K Gurunathan.

The Education Review Office’s recent report that one in five learners from ethnic communities experience racist bullying, while revealing, is not surprising.

My eldest children, Jess and Ra, were 11 and 8 when they arrived in New Zealand in 1995. I used to walk them right up to school.

One day, my daughter stopped 50 metres away from the school and told me that’s the point from where they will go by themselves, and l was to meet them at the same place after school.

It took me a while to work out why. She did not want the other kids to see she had a black father. What a horrible thing for her to have to go through at such a tender age.

Years later, as a young adult, she told me that was the most shameful thing she had to do to survive.

I told her it was not her fault, and not even the fault of the kids who bullied her and her brother. The blame lies with the adults, including family, who fed them this diet of racism. A diet of systemic racism.

Why did she not tell me what was happening, I asked. Knowing you, she said, you would have come to school and made a fuss and this would have made it worse for us.

The irony in all this is the fact that race has nothing to do with science.

The Human Genome Project, concluded in 2003, confirmed that humans at the genetic level are 99.9% identical. The concept of race is not genetic but a social and political construct. Physical features like skin colour and hair are a minor 0.1% reality.

But despite this, the minor variation has provided enough justification throughout history for discrimination and atrocities.

Churches of the colonising European powers always portrayed Jesus Christ as a fair-skinned person with European features.

The political advantage to European imperialism of imposing a white God on the dark peoples of the colonised world is obvious. But the Jesus of history was a Jewish Palestinian from Galilee. A facial reconstruction of people from that region and time shows a dark-skinned, curly-black-haired person with semitic features.

In terms of horrific attrocities, the definitions of coloured people as inferior humans, and even as not being humans at all, was used to justify the slave trade and the genocide of Jews.

How is it that such a minuscule part of our biology that shapes the variation of our physical selves has been used to organise such huge social, political and cultural realities? Realities that, while at times enriching our cultural lives, have caused so much suffering and pain in the world?

There is nothing wrong with the social and cultural constructs of race. The rot begins when you believe and tout your race as being superior to others and use it to justify the exploitation of others.

Worse, in idol-worshipping ourselves as humans, we as the human race have devastated the environment through our greed for consumption. This is destroying the world’s biodiversity, the very biological systems that keep us alive.

Knowing all this, what should my response be next time some idiot across the street taunts me about who is looking after the dairy? Happy International Race Relations Day.