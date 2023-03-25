'Some of us will never regain what we lost. We live with a soul-crushing shame.'

Jaden Smith, left, and Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). “Films portraying realistic poverty win awards. The poor do not see these movies or watch award shows of rich people accepting statues,” writes Anna Macdonald.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Anna Macdonald had owned a business for 22 years. Now, living with chronic health conditions, she survives on a Supported Living Payment benefit. Here she outlines her and others’ experience of poverty.

OPINION: The romanticism of being poor is reserved for the studious youth of cinema. The cinematic elder poor are cat ladies and comical men who imbue wisdom upon the unsuspecting young. Films portraying realistic poverty win awards. The poor do not see these movies or watch award shows of rich people accepting statues. Poor people exist in reality.

Some of us purchase lottery tickets in the finite hope of refinancing an unobtainable past or an imagined possible future. Some of us remember an era of dinner parties with merlot, Spode and cut crystal. Many of us will never be able to afford a lottery ticket.

Some of us are born into an entrenched cycle of poverty and are maligned if we dare say racism is entrenched within the system. We desperately try to break free from the cycle. We know being white holds privilege within that system.

On Thursday mornings, we begin the wait for the next Wednesday evening.

READ MORE:

* Are we serious about tackling children's hardship?

* Our essential workers should all be on a living wage

* Minimum wage 'not enough to sustain a family in Auckland'



We have a rhythm of tasks, on the hour in daily and weekly increments; the morning project of cleaning the kitty litter tray, afternoon dishwashing, early evening television scheduling. The in-between spaces are laden with tedium.

Our lives are not as indulgent as people think. We politely decline invitations to social interactions because our remaining $4 is all we have to purchase a coffee. Cafés now charge $5.70 for the same $3.50 coffee we once consumed. We accept that plain pack instant coffee without milk or sugar is palatable.

Paid writers advise us socialisation is vital for our mental well-being. We live in cities with councils that fund a plethora of free activities. Lifestyle columnists are oblivious to public transport stops often being kilometres from recommended destinations. We watch other people go to concerts.

Experts recommend we grow vegetables in pots, even on the half-metre balcony of our 25sqm studio apartments. Gardening is not an option we have. It is irrelevant that vegetable seed is only a few cents or you believe anyone can get dirt. Few of us have access to soil. Most apartments do not have a balcony and tenancy agreements often forbid indoor plants.

Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash Gardening is not an option for people in tiny apartments with no access to soil, writes Anna Macdonald. “Most apartments do not have a balcony and tenancy agreements often forbid indoor plants.”

Well-meaning people are unaware of their condescension when they recommend buying bulk staples. We obsessively budget and accept we often only have $40 for a week’s worth of groceries because food money is our only flexible expense. The Government tells us to buy fruit and vegetables from a market, not a supermarket. Some of us are never able to buy any fresh produce from anywhere. Budget frozen vegetables on special in supermarkets are our staples. Hunger is not a relative concept.

People think they are teaching us baked beans are cheap and tinned tomatoes are useful. We are encouraged to use the leftovers in our refrigerators. There are no leftovers. We know exactly what is in our fridges; those rusted unreliable, unhygienic refrigerators the landlord tells their friends: “That will do for the rental.” Landlords measure our human worth by levels of financial success and find us wanting.

Inflation is the current price of sausages.

Our rented homes are cold. Power companies suggest we use a sheet over the windows because it’s better than nothing while it is implied sheets over windows are slovenly. We live with mismatched, fraying second-hand carpet that will likely never be replaced. Our bathrooms are maps of chipped Formica board and the living area ceilings are splotched with persistent mould. We await a solution of sugar soap that never comes. We try to fix the problem ourselves.

We know the laws of tenancy rights yet are resigned to the knowledge they are rarely observed or enforced. “Do not complain, be grateful for a home paid for by a benefit funded by other people’s taxes.” Benefits are taxed.

An embarrassing number of people are outraged when the Government tries to improve our living conditions and they consider our financial cost an overspend of tax dollars. Many people are oblivious to their assumptions about us and do not know they are being disrespectful. The lack of personal awareness is astounding.

Great landlords exist but it is rare that they will be our landlords. Apparently we are the least desirable tenants; lazy, disrespectful of other people’s property, all smoke, drink heavily and play death metal at excruciating volumes. Apparently only poor people take drugs. Apparently these are facts.

For us, familial birthdays are aspirational concepts. Some of us are forced by desperation to pay for necessities with unsustainable borrowings provided by unscrupulous financiers, who are maligned in media articles victims will never read. Members of Parliament take time to debate regulations while the interest payments on purchases become unpayable. Many of us do not celebrate birthdays or Christmas.

It is unrecognised that we budget well. New house owners are advised to refinance their mortgages. We are advised to spend less. It is not unusual for our rent to be greater than 60% of our income. Some of us dream of owning a house. Some of us once owned a house. Some of us owned businesses before Covid and are blamed for them closing. Some of us worked in those businesses. Some of us will never regain what we lost. We all live with a soul-crushing shame.

Our clothing uses the minority of space in a single-sized wardrobe, our shoes a precarious faux leather purchased from stores selling the product of child labour. We cannot afford a middle-class social conscience.

We are unable to pay for the uniforms, stationery or fees for the free state schools our children attend. Many children will never go to a school camp.

Supplied Anna Macdonald’s elderly cat and living companion, Mao Mao Panda Pants, a salute to his markings. The “morning project of cleaning the kitty litter tray” is part of her daily rhythm of tasks, which separate “inbetween spaces” that are “laden with tedium”.

When forced to ask for additional help we call a government department on a number we know by rote, prepared to recite an identification number we could never forget. Wait time is often greater than 90 minutes. We are accustomed to waiting. Employment is a demand from the employed, fruit picking is expected and disability is regarded as inexcusable. Only we know our capabilities.

We are told rich people are wealthy because they work hard. We are told we are poor because we don’t work hard enough. We are told to get jobs. We are told we don’t want jobs. We are told the inherited wealth of rich people is best ignored. We are told to be grateful for anything an employer gives us, irrespective of conditions or treatment. We are told we are ungrateful. The only thing we have in common with rich people is that we too lie awake at night worrying about debt.

When we do secure employment our benefit is cancelled from our first day of work. We are expected to live off savings until our first pay cheque. No-one on a benefit has savings. We can’t even afford to see a doctor and are blamed for the overcrowding of hospital emergency facilities. We can’t afford insurance and are judged when a disaster strikes. Many of us do not speak English but are expected to read the fine print on a contract. Insurance is a luxury other people have.

There is an expectation that we should accept any job offered to us even if it pays minimum wage, but that wage is substantially lower than the living wage. Some business owners and politicians campaign against any increase of the minimum wage and think the living wage is a fallacy.

A full-time job at minimum wage is barely more than a benefit and childcare is unaffordable and logistically impossible. We are not the only people who are single parents. Often minimum wage jobs are in factories or shops long distances from our homes, requiring us to have reliable transport. Public transport rarely provides an accessible route to these jobs.

The Work and Income available job list largely consists of part-time security roles which are unsuitable for most of us. It is not unusual for us to work every avenue to find employment and to want to be paid more than the minimum wage.

We don’t own computers or printers to write our CVs and cover letters.

A significant cohort of us have permanent disabilities and chronic health conditions preventing us from working, yet we are expected to find appropriate work. Jobs suitable for anyone with a disability are rare.

Sex workers are publicly shunned by the people who use them, the same people who happily maintain a subscription to OnlyFans. The homeless are not recognised to be people who are experiencing homelessness as it is overtly assumed it’s their fault for making bad choices. Intimate partner violence is believed to be the domain of the poor and never of those in the leafy suburbs. Nice people fight injustice on iPhones but only a few become a part of the solution.

The majority of those who donate money to a cause du jour expect moral recognition and a tax break. Corporations monetise benevolence. We remain poor.

Supplied : “When we do secure employment our benefit is cancelled from our first day of work. We are expected to live off savings until our first pay cheque. No-one on a benefit has savings.”

It is a daily battle for us to escape poverty. Some of us believe change is impossible, are devoid of hope and accept defeat. What unites us is a yearning for respect. Society knows we exist but doesn’t want to see or hear us, preferring to think poor people are those they see in movies. Expectation is cemented in the psyches of others. Hope is a malignant disease. Our existence is permanent.

Anna Macdonald and her elderly cat live in an exiguous studio apartment with a tiny balcony in Auckland. She is incredibly grateful for the social services provided by the Government.