Why Christopher Luxon's education policy should have been launched by Labour

ANALYSIS: When Christopher Luxon was leaving Silverstream School in the Hutt Valley after his new education announcement on Thursday he walked through a gate with a big sign saying “please keep gates closed”. It was a nice metaphor for the problems faced by centre-right leaders when dealing with education.

Labour owns – or thinks it owns – education politically. The industrial arm of the teaching profession, represented in the NZEI and PPTA primary and high school teacher unions in particular, means that, at an institutional level at least, the nation’s teachers mostly line up with Labour even if not officially affiliated with the party.

The guts of Luxon’s pitch was that New Zealand’s educational performance has been dropping compared to international peers and needs fixing. This is a point that’s hard to argue with.

It was one of Luxon’s strongest days as leader of the opposition. Not many realise it, but education has been one of the things on which the National leader has been fixated since assuming that position. He genuinely cares about it and sees a poor education system as failing New Zealanders socially and economically.

This wasn’t a policy made up quickly to fill a hole in the schedule – and regardless of your view of his prescription, it identified an issue of national importance.

In terms of presentation, it also felt authentic. Luxon cares about this and it showed.

National’s childcare tax rebate policy, announced a few weeks ago, appears to not have moved any of the public polls. And this latest policy announcement may be the same – it's an issue that primarily affects the parents of primary-aged children. Nevertheless, it is an important first significant brick in National’s campaign for office this year.

But the fact is that Luxon’s was a speech that could have been made by a Labour leader. One of the values of old-school Labour was that a strong public education system was a crucial means by which children of modest means and limited social connections could better themselves, by being equipped to compete with children who have more advantages in life.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has made an explicit push since he became Labour leader of stressing the importance of social mobility, getting ahead and giving children opportunities to have a better life than their parents. But if the education system is fundamentally failing, this undermines all of that.

There is no shortage of cant in the education sector and equally no shortage of ideas that seem built on no evidence at all. The modern-learning-environments fad (a Key National-era thing), which ended up with big, open plan learning spaces being built in schools, never had any evidential basis for it provided by the Ministry of Education.

In fact, the principal of Silverstream School, Lorraine Taylor, said on Thursday that her school had turned the spaces back into classrooms, which parents prefer.

National’s policy – and the speech accompanying it – was carefully calibrated to not wade any deeper into the education culture wars than needed. There was no attack on teachers or teacher unions, and it even proposed abolishing teacher registration fees – on the basis that the Government wanted more good teachers, why do they have to pay to teach?

But the statistics for New Zealand’s decline are stark. It’s been 30 years in the making. In a recent NCEA pilot, two-thirds of high school students failed to meet the minimum standard in reading, writing and maths. In that pilot, 98% of decile one year 10 students failed a basic writing test, 90% a maths test, and more than 75% failed a reading test.

Those last figures in particular should be treated as nothing less than a catastrophic failure.

Only 45% of year 8 children are at the levels they should be in maths and only 35% are at the curriculum level in writing.

On the Programme for International Student Assessment tests (Pisa), which is the OECD’s comparative international test, New Zealand has fallen out of the top 10 in maths, reading and science since the year 2000. In maths in particular, New Zealand has dropped from 4th to 27th.

Clearly something is going on. And while the system is full of hard-working and conscientious teachers and serves a lot of students well, it won't be good enough for Labour simply to say business as usual is fine.

These should all be things any Labour government is desperately concerned about. Instead, Education Minister Jan Tinetti simply fell back on the Labour trope of saying that National had a track record of underinvesting in education.

National is also not proposing any sort of return to the dreaded Key-era National Standards, which many of its caucus members – even if conceptually in favour of testing – quietly admit was poorly conceived, executed, created a lot of work for teachers and was of little practical value.

Instead, two annual assessments – not standardised – are proposed through the ministry’s current e-asTTle system to see where children measure up against the curriculum, not other children.

Luxon, as a political neophyte, busy running an airline during the Key years, has no particular interest in defending the last National government’s education policies. And, like New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit, the decline in educational standards has been a bipartisan political failure over a long period.

Despite having the headline goal of an hour each of reading, writing and maths each day (which many schools will be doing anyway in some form or another), National’s policy was not actually particularly prescriptive.

Instead, teachers would be given more support with a centralised hub of lesson plans to assist them. The idea, Luxon said, was to let teachers, the experts, work out the best way to engage their kids.

All in all, it is a far more nuanced offering than has been portrayed by many. It also is pretty hard to argue again at a headline political level. Is Labour against teaching the basics well? No, it isn’t. The devil is in the detail.

This was only the first part of what National will announce about education this year. There will obviously be a policy on secondary education. And Luxon will need to formulate a plan for what support teachers will get for the many social problems that walk through the school gates along with students each day. So will Labour, for that matter.

Teachers are now often the front line in dealing with social, mental health and poverty problems. And no party has really hatched a convincing plan for how to support schools to fulfil their mission while dealing with these problems.

Luxon’s first substantive foray into education does throw up questions for Labour and its education policy this year.

Education should be the means of giving opportunity and social mobility based on applying basic knowledge to get on in the world. Most people, after all, have to work for a living and a good education gives options.

If Labour under Hipkins is indeed back to bread and butter, surely that will have to extend to education.