Weighing up your actions does take a bit of prioritising

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has said "Putin underestimated Ukrainians when he invaded Ukraine, but he also made a big strategic mistake of underestimating NATO and NATO allies."

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist.

OPINION/SATIRE: Today I write of communists and Nazis. The spectre of the latter is brought to you courtesy of anti-trans grifter Posie Parker, about to land on these shores on the latest leg of her Stoke The Outrage self-publicity tour. To the debate that is no doubt currently causing Ms Parker’s social media likes and views to spool up exponentially, with the accompanying ‘ka-ching!’ of a cash register sound-effect, I will add only this: if you’re making a public spectacle of yourself and actual Nazis turn up to support you, then you’re on the wrong side of the argument. End of.

And so to the communists. Right now I’m looking at the Kia Sportage sitting in my driveway and thinking: when I come to replace that solid-as example of South Korean engineering - probably with some sort of electric vehicle - should I buy a car from China?

Ramon Espinosa/AP A Soviet-era Lada in Cuba, one of thousands turned into taxis there.

Now this isn’t a motoring column and I’m not soliciting anyone’s reckons on where the best cars come from. I already know, for instance, that if you buy a European car for the ‘prestige’ that you think will rub off on you via the hand-stitched leather electronically arse-warming driver’s seat, then you are the original fool easily parted from their money.

Meanwhile, on this side of the globe it has been a long, long time since the words ‘Made In Japan’ meant anything less than ‘quite good indeed’. In turn Korea has caught up with Japan (hence the sturdy Sportage). And now Chinese car-makers are finally shedding their reputation for dodgy build quality and odd-smelling plastics, and their well-put-together new models are hitting the market at what car salespeople would call ‘a sharp price point’ and I would call ‘a sharp price.’ Tempting.

READ MORE:

* Josie Pagani - The fist-pumping of Aukus doesn’t help counter the fist-pumping in Moscow

* Xi’s Moscow trip shows peace in Ukraine isn’t China’s main concern

* Chinese media portrays Xi Jinping's Russia trip as a bid for global leadership

* A Soviet-era legacy, Ladas awaken passions for Cubans

* Lada love for a laughing stock



And yet, and yet: top of my mind is the image on my TV of one Xi Jinping cosying up to ‘best friend’ Vlad Putin in a “bro, allow me to legitimise your illegal invasion and various war crimes with a spurious peace proposal” kind of way. And of course there’s the Uyghur minority. Heard of the Ugyhur minority? If not, the Chinese government will be pleased with you. They’re a pretty major minority of about 12 million who would rather be getting on with their own lives instead of being detained in re-education camps, mass-sterilised and generally subject to genocide. And I’m wondering whether I should be weighing them up, too, alongside battery range and number of cup-holders.

Pavel Byrkin/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

In the 1980s you could spot on the streets of Christchurch a white Fiat station-wagon with the phrase “Not A Bloody Communist Lada” daubed all over it in red paint - the Lada being the very-similar-looking standard people’s car of the Soviet Union. At the time a lot of us thought the driver of that station-wagon might be a little on the eccentric side. Certainly my view of the USSR then was skewed a little towards the rose-tinted-spectacled, probably as a reaction to others who were willing to gamble with bombing it (and the rest of the world) back to the Stone Age. But now I’m wondering if that driver had a point after all.

The trouble, of course, is that unless you’re committed to wearing sackcloth woven out of mung beans, pulling any thread attached to any of our consumer choices is more than likely to lead to a whole dunghill of moral ambiguity.

Have I not heard of the appalling conditions in which workers toiled to make some of the gadgetry inside my very cool smartphone? Is my KiwiSaver fund investing in landmines? Why am I even thinking of buying a car anyway when I should be legging it down to the nearest public transport stop?

More widely, what of the chicken and pig who provided the breakfast I sat down to today? Come to think of it, how about all the little polyesters who gave their lives for the shirt I’m wearing? Well not them, but the point remains.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “Pulling any thread attached to any of our consumer choices is more than likely to lead to a whole dunghill of moral ambiguity.”

Still, though, if you’re weighing up all your actions, maybe deciding not to send thousands of dollars in the direction of an authoritarian genocidal foreign power does count for more than sorting your recycling correctly. Or does it? There really is a gap in the market for some kind of calculator that allows you to do the most good in the world for the least amount of mung bean hairshirt-wearing.

I’ll give it some more thought as I drive down to the dairy.