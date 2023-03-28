Ferries between Wellington and Christchurch preposterous, but sea freight a goer

Mike Yardley asks who would swap a 45-minute flight for an 11-hour ferry trip between Wellington and Christchurch?

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

OPINION: Let’s get real. Expecting travellers to ditch taking a plane between Wellington and Christchurch, in favour of an overnight ferry to and from Lyttelton, is a preposterous flight of fancy.

How many people would willingly plump for a lumbering 11-hour ferry ride between the capital and Christchurch, over a 30-45 minute flight?

Whether you’re a work commuter, leisure passenger travelling to see family, or international visitor hop-scotching around the country, a long overnight ferry service would struggle to arouse much appeal - let alone demand.

Green Party Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash is a passionate proponent for resurrecting the Lyttelton-Wellington service, adamant that it can stack up as a credible alternative to flying.

His advocacy has sparked much debate, dominated by a lot of misty-eyed nostalgia recalling journeys on the Rangatira in the 1970s.

But times have changed and we are time-poor.

Only the most virtuous exponents of slow travel would gladly line up to board such a productivity-busting oceanic odyssey, as if it was a badge of honour.

If you happen to be taking your car across the Cook Strait, the notion of not having to drive between Picton and Christchurch may sweeten the deal for some.

But based on the current costs of Cook Strait ferry sailings, add in a cabin for sleeping overnight on a Wellington to Lyttelton ferry, and it’s highly conceivable that a return sailing would set you back $1000. Maybe more.

How many passengers would be up for that? How could that possibly be economically viable? On my most recent trip from Christchurch to Wellington, the return airfare was $110. Price-competitiveness commands consumer behaviour, as does convenience.

Supplied The Kaiwharwhara ferry terminal at Wellington in the late 1960s. The Lyttelton ferry Wahine is in the background and the Picton ferry Aramoana is to the right

Thirty minutes in the skyway versus 11 hours on the “blue highway?”

Not even the most environmentally-aware virtue-signalling Christchurch-based MP would gladly opt for the latter on their weekly commuter run to and from parliament.

Notwithstanding the problem-plagued reliability of our interisland ferries of late, sticking with the Picton-Wellington route makes much more sense.

The passengers are not commuters, but largely holiday-makers.

From a visitor perspective, sailing through Tory Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound is a scenic medley and those ferry services also underpin the regional tourism vitality of Marlborough and Nelson.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Nash is right to cite the upswing in passenger demand on international ferries servicing Ireland, Britain, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

I’ve taken many of those services myself.

But hopping across the English Channel or the Irish Sea is not dissimilar to the inherent convenience of European intercity trains.

It is a far less stressful way to travel on short intercity hops than subjecting yourself to the officious screening and assorted faff of flying short-haul in Western Europe.

But those sharply-priced ferry and rail services are also anchored by enormous population bases, unlike New Zealand.

Rather than chasing the ghosts of sailings past, my wish is that New Zealand invests considerably more focus on rapidly expanding our blue highway for freight movement.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff New Zealand should focus on rapidly expanding our ‘blue highway’ for freight movement, argues Mike Yardley.

The more freight that can be moved by water, rather than hauled by trucks on our highways, the merrier.

Lyttelton Port Company’s (LPC) Midland Port at Rolleston has been a welcome development.

Since opening six years ago, the inland port has enabled containerised cargo for export to be aggregated before transport by rail or road to Lyttelton.

LPC estimates the inland port has removed the need for 80 trucks off the roads daily and the percentage of containers arriving at Lyttelton by rail has increased from 3% to 20%.

Timaru’s Port has a similar operation at Rolleston.

But beyond export freight, our domestic coastal shipping services have been over-reliant on fickle foreign operators.

Exhibit A, Maersk – which is axing its domestic service next month, less than a year after launching it.

Last year, the Government committed $30 million in funding to improve domestic shipping services. It’s a drop in the ocean. Compare that to rail, which has been lavished with $800m since 2018.

Less than 4% of our domestic “freight task” is carried out by coastal shipping. It’s embarrassing.

New Zealand deserves a concerted and coherent long-term strategy that fully integrates and elevates coastal shipping into our domestic supply chain, for non-time-critical freight.