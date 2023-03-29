Kris Faafoi: My shift from minister to lobbyist is nothing to apologise for

Kris Faafoi during his final months as a Cabinet minister. He has since moved into a lobbying role which has attracted criticism.

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour member of Parliament and a former Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: There was nothing like growing up as a Pacific island kid in Christchurch in the 80s and 90s.

I remember fondly playing for the mighty Hillmorton High School first XV in 1994 as we defeated the Christ’s College first XV on their number one ground. It was the ultimate in “working class” sticking it to the man. I digress.

Surrounded by a great family, friends and community, I just knew that swimming against the river was going to be a thing.

This was a lesson learned early in life.

I learned to fight the fights I needed to fight, and relish every time someone told me I could not or was not up to do something.

My father was a lecturer at the Christchurch College of Education, and when I was a journalism student he got me a cleaning job there. I loved the job, it got me much needed money and the ladies and other students I worked with were great fun.

However a small number of the staff in the building I cleaned looked down their noses at me. It was with immense joy that 25 years later I would run into one of them again. I was a minister of the Crown and he needed help.

My parents taught me to be humble and to kill with kindness. Thanks Mum and Dad.

What is the point of this?

Well in the last few weeks, and about five months ago, I have found myself in familiar territory. People residing in supposedly mighty places telling me what I can or cannot do, and being generally judgy.

I’d like to thank them for living their faultless lives and trying to lecture me about what I can and can’t do.

For their thoughtfulness, I have added them to the queue of many who have judged, mocked, or denigrated. The queue is long, but more importantly, I proved them wrong.

It is not by design that I have spent most of the last quarter-century in the world of journalism, communications and politics. It’s been a mostly wonderful experience, I have grown optimistic and pessimistic about the future, met world leaders and sat with people with literally no home to go to. It was a privilege.

As an MP, the relief and happiness I experienced when I actually helped get a constituent into social housing, or helped a local organisation get funding was special.

One of my proudest moments came in Christchurch as I sat in a waiting room convincing the lovely specialists in front of me that my constituent in Porirua should be on the cochlear implant programme.

The hug after the implant surgery was worth it.

Again, so what is my point?

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi is a former MP and Cabinet minister turned lobbyist who is making no apologies for his career choices.

Well I have spent my whole life lobbying in some way, shape or form. I love interacting with people. Defining their problem and shaping a plan to get an outcome.

It’s what MPs do, and it’s what journalists do, whether they like to think of it that way or not.

Over the years, by virtue of living and working in the capital I have learned to speak fluent Wellington and happily translate it for others.

As a former MP and journo I keep in touch with my contacts and networks, and keep my ear to the ground. I think in the real world they call that business. I could write a book. But I won’t. Who would read it? (Cue the crickets.)

So again, where am I going with this?

Like I have for most of my life, I will let people do their judging. It is nothing new to me.

I will just keep swimming against the flow with my smile well intact.

I, like many others no doubt, have spent a lifetime being told they could not do this or that. And I have enjoyed my lifetime of ignoring them and wishing them well.

I don’t sit around stroking my chin, drinking piccolos, musing about whether the policy settings of the Lange government have caused generational problems.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Faafoi with two of his three children, after announcing his departure from Parliament in 2022.

I, like many others, just want to get the kids to school on time with their lunchboxes done and their teeth brushed. Everything else is a bonus.

I am but a humble Tokelauan who grew up in a state house, who managed to become a television reporter covering sports, politics, worked at the BBC, worked as chief press secretary to the leader of the Opposition, was a member of Parliament for over a decade, sat around the Cabinet table, and is a proud dad of three boys.

Reinventing my career is something I’m looking forward to. In life, you’ve got to keep moving.

Enjoy your piccolos.