Yes, Tony Robbins, I do feel stuck in life

NZ fans of self-help guru Tony Robbins have been left out of pocket.

OPINION: Tony Robbins is offering to change my life and all it’ll cost me is $799.

Actually, it’ll also cost four days of my time – which admittedly isn’t worth much – plus airfares to Sydney where his Unleash the Power Within show is being held in September.

Once there, I’ll turn fear into power, undertake success conditioning as well as learn the 12 master principles; all these things combining to change my “shoulds” into “musts” and close the gap between where I am and where I want to be.

Obviously, I’d rather walk on hot coals than go to this event. Strangely, walking on hot coals is one of the things it offers.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Tony Robbins is worth an estimated $800m and owns a plane.

For the past few weeks these promises have been landing in my inbox with a ruthless regularity, greeting me by name then posing some existential question before getting onto the hard sell: “Your life is trash and I'll make it better.”

Essentially, these emails are the reverse of the daily motivational quotes my friend gets on her phone; she reads things like “today is your day!”, I get something reminding me I suck.

Anyway, while it’s Robbins’ name on the missives peddling me an improved life, it's really his promoter Success Resources sending the word-shaped nonsense.

This is also the company that sold tickets to a 2019 Robbins’ show, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic. That one was called ‘Date with Destiny’ and not only were these fans stood up, three years later they still haven’t got their money back.

One of those is Angela Langford, once a devotee of the self-help guru and now about $5k out of pocket, as are at least six other people she knows.

”That’s about $30,000 in tickets, it’s a substantial amount of money,” she said a few weeks ago.

It is, so I sent Success Resources an email asking about that money, but all I got back was one asking for mine.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Yes, Virginia Fallon does feel stuck in life.

“Virginia,” it began, “do you feel stuck in life?” which was a pertinent question from a company ignoring my questions, then added insult to injury by listing Tony Robbins’ five stages of transformation.

Those stages begin with Satiation, followed by Dissatisfaction which leads to the Breaking Point, before the Moment of Insight and finally the Breakthrough.

While the people owed thousands are in stage two or three, I’d quickly progressed to four – described by the promoters as both a light bulb turning on in your psychology and “Virginia, this is your ah-ha moment!”.

It’s actually more of an “oh-no moment” when I realise my media request has seen me added to the promoter’s mailing list, and there’s no unsubscribe button to be seen. Robbins is always telling people to never give up and his promoters have taken that to heart.

“When will you refund the ticket holders?” I’d asked them in my only email.

“Are you ready to break through and create the life you deserve?” they asked me in their second.

“Have you retrospectively changed your refund policy from three to five years?” I’d also wanted to know.

“Are you ready to make your moment happen?” their third email enquired.

“I’m working to a deadline of midday Friday,” I’d told them a fortnight ago. “Ticket prices rise THIS FRIDAY, Virginia!,” they told me yesterday morning.

Ultimately, while Success Resources appear to have about as much intention of refunding people as I do of buying tickets, potential customers would be wise to take advice from the man they’re promoting.

“You either master money or on some level money masters you”, says Tony Robbins, worth an estimated $800m.