Cock up over conspiracy? There is a more obvious explanation to the Stuart Nash scandal

PM Chris Hipkins orders review into communications between Stuart Nash and donors to his campaigns

OPINION: In politics, they are posed as opposite explanations of events: conspiracy and cock up.

But there is no necessary alterity: conspiracies do happen – usually because there has been a cock up.

Stuart Nash was sacked after an email leaking Cabinet discussions to donors was uncovered by Stuff.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins applied the Hanlon's Razor defence to justify why two political staffers did not flag the correspondence when it surfaced as part of a journalist’s request for official information more than two years ago.

The lesser-known cousin of Occam, this relies on the assumption that ignorance in and of itself isn't malicious.

“In the choice between a cock up and a conspiracy, this one was absolutely in the cock up end,” Hipkins said on Friday. “Someone made a mistake. I don't think there was any ill intent there.”

Stuff The prime minister’s office potentially shielded former minister Stuart Nash from scrutiny after learning he divulged Cabinet discussions to donors.

Only the hopelessly jejune can take this explanation at face value.

It relies on the assumption that Stuart Nash’s ministerial advisors and two of Jacinda Ardern’s staffers could not recognise a very blatant breach of cabinet confidentiality.

Nor could they properly classify a document and apply freedom of information laws, even under the looming threat of an investigation by official information guardian, the chief Ombudsman.

(The email was withheld for being “out of scope” – Nash arguing it was sent in his capacity as an MP, which is not covered by official information rules, even though it explicitly discussed information he held as a minister).

Implausibly, none of this was picked up during at least three separate conversations between the prime minister’s office, Nash’s office and the Ombudsman?

Lastly, we would have to believe that two experienced aides at the heart of government could not spot a glaring political risk.

This was a ticking time bomb held by two donors left disappointed and potentially out of pocket by the very government decision under discussion.

At the time, problematic donations were a hot topic – revelations about a mysterious foundation bankrolling New Zealand First had dominated headlines in the previous election year, ultimately ending up in court.

National was involved in its own fundraising saga, sparked by rogue former MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Why was Nash’s blatant display of chum-ocracy met with ambivalence, when it left the Government wide-open to accusations of cash for access in an already sensitive environment?

If we trust Hipkins’ explanation, then we must accept that there are shocking levels of incompetency in the highest political office in the country.

The simpler explanation is the more obvious: they thought they could get away with it.

This was an administration obsessed with keeping an iron grip on the control of information, despite farting out promises to be the most open, honest, and transparent in history.

It is a grubby irony that Labour finds itself in the grip of a scandal underpinned by the two very things it promised to clean up: the influence of big money in politics and a culture of secrecy in Government.

Over six years, the promised review of the 40-year-old Official Information Act has been repeatedly delayed, and the Government has demonstrated no commitment to start an overhaul before the election.

Anyone who regularly requests information knows the system is marked by delays, obstruction and a presumption against releasing documents for fear it trips up ministers or discredits their departments.

A shake-up of fundraising laws also fell short of expectations. The new rules won’t tackle ‘cash for access’ schemes – which allows wealthy citizens to pay for an audience with ministers and political figures.

Ultimately, there were consequences for Nash. But he lost his job not because he broke the rules, not even because he got caught – but because his misconduct was eventually made public. (And he was on his last warning.)

Cover-up overwrites scandal in our dopamine-fuelled news cycle, and we quickly move on from breaches of donations or freedom of information rules.

In isolation, they seem trivial or short-lived. But more often than not these are exposed not by checks and balances in the systems that are supposed to prevent corruption, but by accident or the work of journalists.

Calls to change the rules are met with defiance, or worse a pretence at reform. When will we learn that we can’t trust politicians to police themselves?

