Damien Grant: We're having a free speech moment. It isn't going well

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Kim Hill was at her patronising best. “Why would you be worried about being attacked?” she asked Posie Parker, before the events of last week unfolded.

Hill, perhaps sensing that this question was best left unanswered, segued quickly into demanding why Nazis liked to attend Parker’s rallies. Guilt by association was a politically safer line of questioning than asking the British activist about her actual views and why she was touring the antipodes in the first place.

We’re having a free-speech moment. It isn’t going well.

Back at the start of March, there was a kerfuffle at the Avondale library when a small cabal of protesters marched into the premise to disrupt a drag queen reading to children.

Outraged at the prospect of kids seeing a man in a dress who wasn’t a priest or Scotsman, the urgent need to protect the young’uns drove the godly of West Auckland into action.

The Free Speech Union upset some of its conservative and traditional feminist support by defending the right of the drag queens to read to children, whilst being careful not to say they believed that this is a good thing. Or a bad thing.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A trans rights demonstration in Wellington after Posie Parker’s planned appearance in the city was cancelled.

Meanwhile, a group protesting co-governance are finding their events being cancelled because those providing the venues are getting cold feet in the face of determined physical opposition.

An event in Havelock North was called off after local iwi leader Bayden Barber wrote an open letter to the managers of the venue, stating: “I assure you that should this event go ahead at your venue, our people will be there. We will be seen. We will be heard.”

We no longer engage in debate but in a tit-for-tat escalation of tactical moves to deny those we disagree with the opportunity to be heard or to punish them if they speak out of turn.

National MP Maureen Pugh spoke her mind on the issue of climate change and rather than have a debate she was told to be quiet and read some books.

Radio hosts Leah Panapa and Miles Davis accidently spoke their mind on-air when the issue of pregnant people, as opposed to pregnant women, was raised.

SUPPLIED Radio host Leah Panapa was forced to recant her comments about “pregnant people”.

Panapa was forced to recant, saying her own comments were, “inexcusable, inappropriate and deeply offensive”, which she may believe, or perhaps she judged if the costs of speaking her mind was her continued employment, it was better to stay on-script.

And let’s not forget the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson, who told a journalist that, from her perspective, it was “white cis men” who were responsible for violence.

The response wasn’t a desire to challenge her views, but that she apologise and, preferably, resign. I’d rather see Davidson front to a debate than being simply forced into a retraction that, in all probability, is as sincere as the apology issued by Panapa.

Which all leads us to the inevitable debacle of what happened in Albert Park last week.

Like most of New Zealand I’d never heard of Posie Parker (more formally Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) until Green MP Ricardo Menendez March called for her to be banned.

According to Wikipedia, she is a British activist and the founder of the group Standing for Women, who disagrees with the current trend with respect to transwomen in female sports, bathrooms, and has raised concerns about the use of puberty blockers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Posie Parker is escorted out of Albert Park by police after she was met by an angry crowd.

I won’t bore readers with details; we know what happened. A mob erupted in outrage and Parker had to be escorted to safety by a coterie of burly men in high-vis vests.

And why not seek to physically assault this woman? The Minister of Immigration, Michael Wood, declared her views “inflammatory, vile and incorrect”, and these words were quoted by High Court judge, Justice Glendall, who went further and declared: “It was also generally accepted by many parties before me that Ms Keen-Minshull’s views may well be potentially harmful to those communities, communities which are deserving of protection, being particularly vulnerable to harm and discrimination.”

Prominent columnist Shaneel Lal wrote: “I will not sit at home while Nazis and terfs attack my right to be who I am. I will protest Nazis and terfs who dare to touch my rights … If we could go back in time and ask people who died in genocides like the Holocaust: what is more important – your lives or the Nazis’ freedom to express their hatred for you? The answer would be obvious.”

The Nazi theme continued with Tova O’Brien at the recently-departed Today FM, who wrote: “She’s had just about the best publicity she could have hoped for, for her hate-fuelled, anti-trans, neo-Nazi-supported campaign.”

The drawing of an analogy between Parker and Nazis, by referencing the Holocaust and claims Parker was a danger to the trans community, contributed to a feeling of panic, hysteria and tribalism that played out on the lawn of Albert Park.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shaneel Lal faced calls for their sacking from a newspaper column after writing a diatribe against “Nazis and Terfs”.

With dreary predictability those annoyed at what transpired started a petition to have Lal fired from their column-writing gig, and began badgering the police into arresting those whom they feel needed arresting.

This isn’t the way a democracy should be grappling with complex issues. Parker should be free to come and state her views, as should drag queens, those opposed to co-governance, as well as Panapa and Davidson.

Those who find these perspectives objectionable should be given room to explain why, and all should be done without the threat of violence or sanction.

The answer to Kim Hill’s question – why did Posie Parker require protection – is because Hill, Minister Wood, O’Brien, Lal and even Justice Gendall had all contributed to an environment where the use of violence was not only being legitimised, but had become a moral necessity.

Stuff Damien Grant, who hasn’t written any books but has finally appeared in one.

We have graduated to a cultural landscape where commercial intimidation and even physical violence is permissible against people if their views are deemed unacceptable by the cultural, political and media leadership.

Those in positions of responsibility may wish to reflect on this, rather than stoking further escalation.