The Stuart Nash saga and Labour's fight for political oxygen

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: Labour’s reset is now under severe pressure. Just as Chris Hipkins was gaining some momentum, tossing unpopular policies overboard or deferring them, Stuart Nash, already in the last-chance saloon, got sacked.

Andrew Kirton, Hipkins’ chief of staff, was in a meeting with the Greens late on Tuesday afternoon when his phone kept buzzing. Kirton thought it was his children requesting more screen time on their electronic devices at home. It was actually chief press secretary Andrew Campbell, trying to get him back to the Beehive.

Once the prime minister’s office received questions about the email from Stuff, the wheels started going into motion. Lots of people need to be consulted about these matters including the Cabinet Secretary, deputy prime minister, party whips and so on.

Nash was sacked for sending an email to two donors detailing confidential Cabinet information and individual ministers’ position on the argument.

In these cases the Cabinet Secretary is sometimes asked to find precedents for previous decisions and breaches on similar matters. Nash’s breach of the Cabinet manual was so stark, in writing, and went against the principles of both Cabinet confidentiality and collective responsibility, that it is understood there actually wasn’t an analogous precedent to be found. Hipkins acted swiftly.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Chris Hipkins visits Manurewa RSA. He is talking to president Cliff McMahon.

Nash, by several accounts of people familiar to the matter, was resigned to his fate and understood that he was “toast”. He knew he was going to have to resign – in the event he was sacked – and that his career was over.

The toxic combination of revealing positions around the Cabinet table, his opposition to these positions and the fact that the two men he revealed them to – commercial landlords Greg Loveridge and Troy Bowker – had donated to his campaigns in the past was quite the political cocktail.

There is no evidence that Nash acted for personal gain in any of these matters, and he remains a popular member of the Labour caucus at this stage. His sins were against Cabinet and by extension New Zealand, not against his Labour colleagues.

For Hipkins, who was initially apoplectic, it was clearly a bitter pill to swallow. He had given Nash the benefit of the doubt and sacked him as police minister for clearly inappropriate conversations with the police commissioner, and then issued another warning after probing Nash about whether there was anything else likely to come to light, only for something else to come up.

Now there will be a two-month probe by the Cabinet office into what other communications Nash has made to donors over the years. While a couple of weeks ago Nash’s Cabinet colleagues were supportive of him not being sacked, there was a sense that something else was probably inevitable. And so it proved. The Cabinet Office will be thorough, straightforward and will not try to gild the lily in any way.

However, the issue has now snowballed after it became apparent that some in the prime minister’s office (PMO) knew about the email two years ago. According to the PMO it was never flagged upstairs to then chief of staff Raj Nahna or prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, it was seen by Deputy Chief of Staff Holly Donald, who laid it off to another senior staffer, whom so far the PMO has declined to name. Donald is in charge of the PM’s policy advisers and very much exists on the policy side of the office. A very well-regarded operator, she is not some sort of underhanded political operator.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster talks with Police Minister Stuart Nash (centre) and National MP Mark Mitchell at the funeral of slain police officer Constable Matthew Hunt in 2020. (file photo)

And the idea that the PMO would have done something underhanded in order to somehow save Stuart Nash seems unlikely.

Labour ministers have been at pains to point out that it was Nash who was responsible for not releasing the email. There is also a widespread view within Labour that the email being deemed “out of scope” was clearly not the correct decision. The Ombudsman has now opened a new investigation.

There is also some misunderstanding about how the Official Information Act works and why things get sent to the prime minister’s office.

One clear incentive is for a PM’s advisers to give things a political health check and understand what might be being released is so that they can manage any fish-hooks, embarrassing correspondence or advice that was completely ignored by the government of the day. If something can be ruled ‘’out of scope’’ so much the better.

The second reason is far more mundane, however. Political offices have high turnover and are often staffed by young and inexperienced people who perhaps had worked their way up from stuffing envelopes in an electorate office somewhere.

Aside from a political radar, the prime minister’s office – and this was also the case under the Key and Clark administrations – has a person or people thoroughly schooled in the legislation, who understands what might be in or out of the scope, and who can give advice and then work with the Ombudsman if there are subsequent complaints. It's about institutional knowledge, as many offices would struggle genuinely to know how to deal with requests.

And context matters. Although the email clearly should have been escalated, the fact was that Nash was at that point under no warning. It was also during a period where there was a massive run on Covid-19-related OIA requests.

For Hipkins himself, this won’t be particularly personally damaging. He was not prime minister at the time and there is no reason he would have known about any of this.

His biggest mistake was in giving Nash another go, but he clearly tried to play it by the book, look for other precedents and mete out a punishment that fitted the crime, first accepting Nash’s resignation as police minister and then demoting him to bottom of the Cabinet list but without taking his other jobs.

But it has sucked, and will continue to, oxygen out of all the things that Labour is trying to achieve and to sell to the public. National had this problem for about two months at the start of this year, though it wasn’t of its making.

This week was supposed to be the week of talking about all the new money that those on state payments were going to get. There was also the new Waitematā harbour bridge crossing that Hipkins announced on Thursday was going to be speeded up.

National leader Christopher Luxon, too, will be wanting to talk about his issues, but in the absence of the opportunity it's better, from his party’s perspective, that Labour is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

This issue will not go away that quickly, and the Cabinet Office probe could turn up all sorts of weird and wonderful correspondence. It’s precisely the sort of thing that a Government fighting for re-election does not need.