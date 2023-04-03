Thank you, Sam Neill - and sorry about the spew in your car

Sam Neill circa the mid-1970s, in a still image from his starring role in the movie Sleeping Dogs. Stills Collection, New Zealand Film Archive/Ngä Kaitiaki O Ngä Taonga Whitiähua

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Sipping pre-dinner ginger wine on the deck of the hillside Eastbourne house, overlooking a calm Wellington Harbour, I noticed the noise. A constant buzzing hum.

What’s that noise, I asked.

That, my friend, is the sound of Wellington City, said Sam.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi actor Sam Neill says he's being treated for blood cancer

* Almost three decades on from Jurassic Park, Sam Neill is more adored than ever



That’s the first time I realised cities cocoon themselves in their own noise. And when you are in that cocoon, you don’t realise the depth of that grip.

Sam Neill and his then partner Louise Warren had invited me for dinner. It was 1974 and I was a newly arrived international student enrolled at Victoria University.

Louise was PR at EMI records. Sam, a director at the National Film Unit, was a colleague and friend of Carole Stewart, the partner of my elder brother Linga.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Neill, whose kind gesture of 50 years ago made a lifetime of difference.

Linga and Carol were travelling in India when I landed in Wellington. In their absence, their network of left-leaning creatives had taken on the responsibility of pastoral care over me.

Uprooted from the safety net of family, friends, and the reality of everything that made Malaysia home, I was in culture shock. Let me give two incidents.

On arrival, I was temporarily accommodated at the friend’s flat at a Fairlie Tce house by Victoria University.

Saturday morning, four of the women decided to have morning tea on the backyard green. Three of them decide to take off their tops. I sat gobsmacked as their Pākehā feminist mammary glands were exposed to the late morning sun.

Just then a group of Malaysian students passed by, taking a shortcut to the university. Asians are generally conservative. I was caught in a clash of civilisations.

Weeks later, when I secured my own rented room, I popped into the Kelburn dairy owned by an English couple. I wanted some thumbtacks to put some posters up.

The good lady flashed a “knowing” smile and wrapped up a box in brown paper. Back in my room I unwrapped it. It was a box of Tampax!

Stuff Sam Neill's five-best big-screen characters.

Multicultural Malaysia gave me the ability to speak four languages including a smattering of the Chinese dialect, Hokkien. I had excelled in English literature in sixth form. Here, I could not even negotiate a simple commercial transaction. I was too embarrassed to take it back.

These were challenges on top of adjusting to the climate and food and the demands of academic and campus life.

Back to Sam and that insight from the hills of Eastbourne.

There is a koan, or a Zen Buddhist conundrum, that says, “Fish does not know it’s in water”. Perceived or experienced reality can be so pervasive that we are not conscious of it.

Japanese anti-noise campaigner and philosopher Yoshimichi Nakajima described urban industrial noise as the screaming barbarism of civilisation, and noted that people are so “pickled in noise” that they don’t notice it.

Just because you don’t notice it does not detract from the medical reality of a range of physical and mental health problems caused by noise.

There are lessons in this. There are other screaming barbarisms in New Zealand’s own civilisation.

Ground zero is the colonial suppression of Māori. Legitimate moves to reclaim their voice are under siege from politicians seeking the baubles of office by agitating citizens who don’t understand or appreciate the negative impacts of colonialism. And spreading the misinformation that it’s a zero-sum game where any increase in Māori interest is a corresponding loss of their European identity.

The debate over and suppression of LGBT rights is another screaming barbarism.

Ross Giblin/Stuff K (Guru) Gurunathan, whose earliest memories of New Zealand include a decent smattering of embarrassments.

As a believer in Gandhi’s non-violent principle of Ahimsa I can only advocate this, and Prophet Te Whiti’s pacifist teachings, as tools for mass mobilisation in a world of increasingly strident polarisation. It requires the ability to step out from your own cocoon.

The other lesson is the need to thank Sam and the others for looking after me those decades ago. You never know how a kind word or gesture to strangers can positively affect their lives.

Thank you also Sam for that ginger wine. Not being familiar with alcohol but comforted by the spicy taste of home, I drank too much. I apologise for spewing in your immaculate vintage late 50s model Austin when you dropped me back at Glenmore St.