Abuse and violence from disabled children to caregivers commonplace

A mother talks to Stuff about the struggle to get funding for her adopted son who has FASD. (First published June 7, 2022)

Anita Gibbs is a professor of social work and criminology at the University of Otago, and is an adoptive mum of neuro-diverse children; one of whom lives with FASD. She is actively engaged in organisations and support for families living with FASD.

OPINION: During 2021 and 2022, I interviewed 58 parents, mostly long-term caregivers of disabled children and youth. I asked them about the impacts of caring for a child with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), a lifelong disability, that through no fault of their own children are born with as a consequence of pre-natal alcohol exposure.

More than half (55%) told me of frequent and harmful abuse and violence, otherwise known as child and adolescent to parent violence and abuse (Capva).

Capva, a term originating in the UK, refers to a range of abusive and violent behaviours by children towards their primary caregivers, predominantly women, but also directed at dads, grandparents, siblings and sometimes others who have a parental/guardian role. These behaviours include physical, emotional, verbal, financial abuse, and lots of damage – broken windows, holes in walls, and smashed technology are just a few examples.

The violence is never a one-off and for some it’s every day. For a few it can go on for hours on end in one episode. A distinct aspect of my Aotearoa research on Capva is also an overwhelming level of systemic ignorance and denial that leaves parents unsupported, disbelieved and even blamed for their child’s violence or abuse.

READ MORE:

* Parents plead, ‘please don’t let our kids become criminal statistics’

* Foetal alcohol injuries in NZ 'could be five times higher' than some official figures suggest

* Human rights of people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder breached – report

* Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder – 'it can only take one drink'



The group of parents/caregivers I interviewed were mainly women, identifying as 71% European/New Zealand; 24% Māori, and 5% other. This group were often well-educated, well qualified and experienced in caregiving, and they were highly attuned to the needs of their children. They had often become caregivers in their 30s and 40s.

Yet they experienced unrelenting harm from their children, most of which caregivers believe was because FASD is an unrecognised disability and is unfunded in New Zealand. The abuse - hitting, spitting and massive meltdowns hadn’t just started at puberty either; it had been present from early childhood.

The aggression and violence often got worse at puberty and could include being punched, kicked, shoved or chased around the home with knives. Often, it involved constant verbal insults and attempts at controlling the parents’ lives. Health and stress issues presented in every single caregiver I interviewed; several had suffered serious heart issues and PTSD from the long-term abuse.

Caregivers told me they often asked for help but problems were dismissed by professionals as either not serious or not qualifying for help, and in many cases caregivers were simply not believed.

Stuff A mother talks about her battle with the health and justice systems over her son with FASD.

Many of my participants were also ‘parent-blamed’, as if they were the cause of the violence. They were asked to attend parenting programmes, which they often did willingly, only to find the programmes on offer were based on neurotypical models of parenting, totally unsuited to caring for a child with a neurodisability like FASD.

No-one came to help because professionals themselves did not understand the relentless and destructive impact that Capva had on families; and the reality that Capva is a taboo topic. It is unthinkable that the innocent disabled child will bruise and batter and cause their loving parents harm, except they do – daily. Parents understand this harm as coming from children with unmet communication, education, and sensory needs but professionals they spoke to did not share their views.

Caregivers told me that apart from calling the police or formal social work services there are no services available to offer specific help to families impacted by Capva. The lack of services can be linked directly to the fact that FASD is still not accepted as a funded disability in New Zealand, in spite of an estimated prevalence of 3-5%, and annual campaigns by disability advocacy groups, the Disability and Children’s Commissioners, and much media coverage.

No money means the disability is denied, families ask for help, they aren’t entitled to any, and they carry on suffering. If there are few services to help families then caregivers never get a break, and for many caregivers the future looks bleak. Several caregivers in my study were forced to give up their teen children to the full-time care of Oranga Tamariki, simply because that was the only way the abuse would stop. But it wasn’t what they wanted as they loved their children deeply and had never abused them. They just wanted someone to believe them and bring services into the home to ensure family members were all safe.

Supplied Anita Gibbs: Child and adolescent to parent violence and abuse happens “every day, to loving caregivers, and we need it out in the open”.

All of my parent interviewees were innovative and skilled at de-escalation, distraction and had great skills of survival. But it’s not good enough when caregivers are ignored, blamed or refused services because their disabled children don’t meet criteria.

Capva might be a taboo topic but that doesn’t stop it happening. It does, every day, to loving caregivers, and we need it out in the open, alongside having FASD added to the list of Disability Support Service entitlements so that families who ask for help receive it.