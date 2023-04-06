With so much at stake, can New Zealand afford not to be part of Aukus?

White House national security coordinator Dr Kurt Campbell says the US wants a bilateral agreement with New Zealand to co-operate on "cutting edge" technology,

Dr Reuben Steff is a senior lecturer at the University of Waikato, where he teaches courses on New Zealand foreign policy, international relations and global security.

OPINION: New Zealand is considering joining the Aukus trilateral security pact.

This is an agreement by Australia, the UK and US to provide Australia with nuclear-class submarines over the next two decades.

Pillar II of the agreement involves sharing the most advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cyber, undersea capabilities, hypersonic weaponry, information-sharing and electronic warfare.

There has been widespread opposition to Aukus in New Zealand from political commentators, activists, former prime ministers and sitting Opposition politicians.

Unfortunately, there has been little systematic debate over what the agreement means for New Zealand’s interests. As such, the New Zealand public could be forgiven for being confused as to why their government might join Aukus’s second pillar.

There are four reasons. The first, explained by Defence Minister Andrew Little, is that New Zealand’s Defence Force (NZDF) needs these technologies to ensure our forces are interoperable with those of allies and partners.

Without these technologies, the NZDF will fall behind the armed forces of many advanced countries (and eventually many developing nations, too).

Moreover, our broader strategic, security and intelligence ties with the Aukus nations will atrophy. Our military will not be able to keep up on the battlefield, our doctrine will fall out of step and we will not be able to communicate with partner armed forces on the same communication channels.

Supplied China has significantly invested in expanding its naval power, highlighting the shifting defence and security landscape facing the world.

Our diplomats and intelligence agencies will also not be able to access and share intelligence through Five Eyes mechanisms. We will, ultimately, be pushed out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

In other words – Pillar II is a package deal.

The second reason is that these technologies, especially artificial intelligence, are critical components of modern economies and industry.

They will become only more important in coming years as our economies become essentially “sci-fi” – data will be harnessed on a vast scale to empower practically every aspect of human activity – from how we govern, to the economy (driving massive advances in productivity), the nature of work and social interactions.

If we reject Pillar II of Aukus, we reduce our access to vital high-technologies, and our economy and standards of living will decline relative to our peers.

The third reason is to future-proof tech access as the United States and China intensify their global competition. We have already seen Washington compel its allies to reject Chinese tech, like 5G. The US has also cut export of the most hi-tech semiconductors to Beijing.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in San Diego in March at the formal announcement that Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines from the US as part of the Aukus security pact.

Indeed, China or US-backed 5G networks will set the baseline for how countries interact with technology and data this century.

US and China-centric spheres of geopolitical technological influence will map across those parts of the world that adopt their preferred suppliers.

Right now, we are being offered an opportunity to secure access to high-technologies – this will not always be the case – and our decision to do so may depend on what technological sphere we want to be in.

The fourth argument is that Aukus is a measuring stick for where New Zealand is in the intensifying US-China great-power competition.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Defence Minister Andrew Little in March with the second P-8A Poseidon aircraft to arrive at Base Ōhakea.

The dilemma here for New Zealand is that Australia is our sole military ally and the US a very close partner. However, approximately 30% of our exports go to China. There is a fear we will face Chinese economic retaliation by joining Aukus. Norway, Sweden, Australia and South Korea have all faced such measures in the past.

This is all occurring amid a growing arms race throughout our broader region. Australia, Japan and the Southeast Asian nations are all spending more on their militaries.

China’s military expansion is the largest. From 1990 to 2020 its military spending grew 10-fold; it’s expanding its nuclear forces; and from 2014 to 2018 its shipyards rolled out more naval vessels than the navies of the entire British, Indian, Spanish, Taiwanese and German fleets combined.

Meanwhile, the prospect of conflict over Taiwan is growing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the re-incorporation of the island cannot be passed down from generation to generation to solve, while the US and Australia say they reserve the right to come to the island nation’s defence.

Supplied Dr Reuben Steff, a senior lecturer at the University of Waikato, where he teaches courses on geopolitics, international relations and global security.

For New Zealand, long-term considerations now come into play: as the US and China compete in coming years we must decide if we want to remain on the side of the US and Australia.

Given the need for the NZDF (and our diplomatic and intelligence organisations) to remain interoperable with Australia and the US, Aukus is an inflexion point for this decision.

We better start weighing up the arguments for and against Aukus in a considered fashion. Doing so will maximise our ability to make the best decision and also inform the NZ public so that they, too, can have a say.