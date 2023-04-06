Social media may be a political battlefield, but does it change voters' minds?

It’s due to fears the Chinese-owned app could access sensitive data. (Video first published March 20, 2023)

Tim Hurdle is a former National staffer and campaign strategist who has worked in politics, diplomacy and the commercial sector in New Zealand and Australia.

OPINION: When a big political issue breaks, things move fast.

Social media can alert people about events faster than traditional media can report them.

The latest estimates suggest New Zealand has more than 80% of the total population on social media, making it a powerful medium. But with the internet having more than 95% household penetration, not everyone is engaging online.

With the election looming, political parties will see social media as a battleground for voters’ attention.

Drawing lessons from the presidency of Donald Trump, politicians have become adept at throwing messages in volume directly to the voters, unfiltered by journalists.

Politicians use social media to communicate and sell their image. Some do it better than others.

Often-boring mass-volume content is only noticed by the partisan keyboard warriors. Research now shows the vast battles fought online aren’t cutting through with the wider public, or changing minds.

In 2017, Labour had the friendly face of Jacinda Ardern to leverage the social-media-driven, constant media feed. This approach has evolved in government. Labour avoids formal written speeches, with the Beehive website showing them mostly confined to formal international meetings.

Remarkably, there is no formal speech listed by the new prime minister posted. He gives short media briefings which directly answer the questions.

Press statements release the formal information, accompanied by short and snappy visual content packaged for social media.

But the influence of social media is changing. To win votes the voters need to believe the information source.

As we learn more about “disinformation” and “fake news”, we have become more discerning.

Echoing the old warning to not believe everything we read in newspapers, we are increasingly aware that social media user “@randomidiot1234” may not be a definitive source of information.

Media technology has shifted politics before. The first Labour government elected in 1935 was led by Michael Joseph Savage who had quickly embraced radio.

He recognised the medium could personally connect with vast audiences, compared to dozens of public meetings.

In the 1970s, Robert Muldoon knew television put his message straight into the living rooms across New Zealand. His clear and strong image connected with middle voters when there were just two channels to watch – and one TV news bulletin.

When National was last elected from Opposition in 2008, only a third of the population had read news online in a month. The news cycle was dominated by the 6pm TV news and morning radio shows.

Fifteen years on, while social media can now drive the news cycle, it won’t win the vote.The 6pm and morning radio still retain the confidence of voters as information sources today.

Meanwhile, previously dominant social media platforms – notably Facebook/Meta – are suffering declining usage. The majority of users on Instagram engage with short videos or pictures, rather than long rants from politicians.

The growth has been on platforms with a younger audience, notably TikTok, which are yet to be conquered by political communications. The typically fast, satirical and interesting information format is hard for politicians to generate.

Twitter, meanwhile, has become an echo chamber contested by extremes of the spectrum. Angry issues drive the social media algorithms. The “Posie Parker” scenario was a classic issue that fired up the activist base, but the public struggled to follow.

Parties are aware that the social media message that grabs attention may just be re-vibrating in the echo chamber of the hyper-engaged. They need new ways to gain consideration by persuadable voters.

Social media will matter this election. But we will want to scrutinise the information found there. The concept of “alternative facts” and our awareness of manipulative social media is rising.

This puts the pressure back on our news media to impartially assess and critique events as they unfold.