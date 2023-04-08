Scampers of anticipation, chasing the postie and the joys of dog ownership

Lyall McFarlane is a Christchurch-based freelance writer.

OPINION: First we head up my suburb’s main drag. As we do, the dog gets her head down and puts on a burst of speed. That’s because just up the road is the dog day-care place, where she’ll be spending the afternoon.

I’m a bit over eighty kilos. She tips the scales at slightly over six kilos and is barely the height of a school ruler. But she’s buff, and with her four-paw drive, she’s a handful as she drags me to the gate of her idol, Kimberley.

I know she likes me, but, if for some reason I had to permanently give her up into Kimberley’s care, and the dog could talk, she’d say, “Thanks for all the walks, games and picking up all the poo. Bye!” before waddling into Kimberly’s establishment - tail wagging and an adoring look on her face. Which is what happens anyway. But that’s for the afternoon; I now have to drag her past, and usually bribe her with a treat to persuade her to take her brakes off.

Then we’re off past the school. Her Majesty again puts her head down – wanting to get through the gate and start hoovering up dropped chips and Cheezels. She takes a keen interest in the conveniently sited cylindrical food dispensing receptacles – not that she’s big enough to stick her head in the bins. But school’s in, so she’s canis non grata. I cajole her into a reluctant detour.

As we wend our way, she takes a keen interest in a distant something. Way over yonder there’s the distinctive livery of an NZ Post electric delivery cart. Madam’s tail wags off the scale – which is followed by pulling in the Paxster’s direction. This is followed by whimpering and a look that says, “Lyall, it’s your absolute duty to catch that cart!”

So we’re off – me at full gallop, and her at a quarter-full one. That cart is a dog’s Mr Whippy. Sharon, the postie, doles out bits of Tux biscuit to her four legged clients, who wait at their front gates in eager anticipation. She doesn’t have to worry about local dogs thinking the best treat is postie’s leg.

We catch her up. Doggie rises on her hind legs, lightly paws Sharon, then assumes a polite sitting position to receive the pay-off. The postie gives my dog a short but vigorous pat, then the biscuit is gratefully received.

SUPPLIED These carts are the dog’s equivalent of Mr Whippy, writes Lyall McFarlane (file photo).

I’d have to down at least a dozen Bluff oysters to be that pleased.

“Emma, you are priceless!” says a chortling Sharon, as she gives the wee white tornado a half-pat, half cuddle, then guns her machine into the distance.

The canine loves a good cuddle from Sharon, Kimberly and numerous females, and expresses this ardently. With me it’s more like something I have to do to fulfill my job description. She certainly needed lots of TLC, seven years ago, when I got her.

She’s half bichon and half terrier, but she’s culturally every inch the latter – hyper-energetic and feisty, which was added to by a bad start in life.

We wander into the suburb’s plusher streets, making for a cul-de-sac and my dog’s only big dog mate – Buddy. The border collie is equal parts friend and canine psychologist – completely unflappable in the face of Emma’s vociferous barking on the first few meetings.

Emma the Bichon-terrier cross.

She needed a shrink when I first got her. The cute wee thing was imprisoned as breeding stock at a puppy farm. She didn’t even have a name. We don’t often name animals we exploit.

Now she’s more inclined to give both species the benefit of the doubt, but if a stranger tries patting her on the head, she’ll shrink back - probably due to being hit.

Now she loves Buddy. But she won’t be able to love him, as Buddy’s recently had ...um… a vasectomy times ten. He’s out today, but Emma cocks a leg and leaves a message for when he checks his pee mail. Yes, she’s a female who cocks her leg. Vive la différence.

Just past Buddy’s house, we’re about to meet Bev and my dog’s best friend, Jilly. But Emma’s nose has already got wind of that. As we near the domain, her fast metronomic clatter breaks into a scamper of anticipation. The two wee terriers are let loose. Break-neck ducking and weaving ensues.

Occasionally bichon sensitively comes out, when Jilly gruffly barks, or knocks Emma over. My dog, taken aback, sits down, with a look saying, “What did you do that for?” before seemingly getting the joke and scampering after her friend.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Emma was kept as breeding stock at a puppy farm, before escaping to live with Lyall McFarlane (file photo).

If you’re not an ardent social butterfly, dog ownership is an excellent social gambit. You don’t have to make the first move – people just approach and start talking. But if I owned a rottweiler, my social horizons would be narrower.

Like all the dogs and people detailed here, the initial meeting and the next, were dominated by Emma barking, even snarling. If you’d spent the first year of your life stuck in a shed, cranking out litters before your time, you’d have a fairly jaundiced view of both humanity and dogdom.

As we walk on, we’re greeted by the challenging barks of the neighbourhood mutts, which is their due. But some of those barks go on a bit too long. One or two persist for minutes after we’ve wandered past, and probably after we’re out of earshot. Those dogs are just plain bored. They’re on their tods till their people get home.

During the lockdowns, I saw many dogs being regularly walked, whom I’d never ever seen before. It was canine Christmas. Now they’re back in their boxes, or crates.

It’s perfectly legal for a dog to be in a three-sided shelter. Rather them than me in winter. And it’s okay for there to be a surrounding enclosure just big enough for the creatures to be able to move out of the shelter and turn around. All day. Their owners’ ignorance must be bliss. Behind high fences some are putting up with even less optimal digs.

123rf.com Many dogs are on their tods till their people get home, some with less than optimal digs (file photo).

We turn onto a very well-heeled street. Emma makes a beeline for the artificial grass outside a posh house. Then she squirms with her legs in the air – giving herself her regular morning back rub. A look of great contentment adorns her face. The turf’s owners are probably less chipper, as there are real weeds poking through the green plastic.

We make our way back through struggle streets for home.

Last of the visits is Bart - a terrier some fifty percent bigger than my pooch. He’s taking his ease on his front lawn. A few months ago I sullied their relationship by offering Bart a treat. Now he focuses on me, not Emma - hanging out for more munchies. Food for dogs is like money for people – its unfettered pursuit wrecks relationships.

Emma squats down to poo, so I squat down to pick it up. As a concession to my OCD, I always double bag and hand sanitise.

Decades ago, when my parents’ toy spaniel voided his bowels, I simply picked him up and ran. They were simpler times. I’m told canines use their faeces as a turf-marker and information carrier. But Charlie had to have his anal glands removed. After that, his excreting was the equivalent of diligently handing out blank business cards.

Since I’ve had her, Emma’s formerly sparse fur has regrown, and her initial cringing at every noise has long faded. But she was deprived of normal socialisation at a crucial time. Like the Romanian orphan adopted by a loving Kiwi couple, who ended up robbing a bank, she’ll never be entirely right.

Being three times attacked by big dogs hasn’t helped.

Kevin Stent/Stuff If you’re not an ardent social butterfly, dog ownership is an excellent social gambit (file photo).

But, after a difficult start, she’s vastly improved. A recent posse of plumbers, traipsing through the house, merely provoked cursory warning barks. After that she seemed riveted by how to fit a thermostat.

To stop similar ill-treatment, when offered a cute dog, ask to visit the breeder. Not just the shopfront – the business end. If something’s amiss, walk and tell.

Our animal welfare laws are dictated by the Ministry for Primary Industries. You can treat a domestic dog like that because you can treat working dogs that way - worse luck. Emma’s treatment contravened those laws, but only mildly. There’s lots of scope for the unscrupulous to exploit grey areas.

It would be great if animal welfare rules were a bit less MPI and a bit more SPCA.

As we round the last corner, I break into the fastest canter my pension-adjacent legs can muster. Emma keeps up without breaking a sweat. Dogs don’t sweat, but you know what I mean. Then I chuck the squeaky ball around the yard for her to hunt. After a few minutes, she’s finally a bit tired.

Good. A tired terrier is a manageable terrier.

Then it’s work for me and high-jinks with her mates at Kimberly’s. She’s fallen on her paws.

So have I.