Siouxsie Wiles: Bivalent Covid-19 booster gives added protection

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gets his flu shot as well as the new Pfizer bivalent booster last week.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: Six months ago, and with winter on its way, my social media feeds were filled with people in the northern hemisphere going to get their bivalent (pronounced bye-vay-lent) mRNA Covid vaccine booster. Now it’s our turn. Or at least for some of us. If you’re on the fence about getting boosted, or thinking you’ll give it a miss, then this column is for you.

The booster now on offer in Aotearoa New Zealand is the Pfizer bivalent which is formulated against the original virus and the BA.4/5 Omicron variants.

In the US, bivalent mRNA boosters have been available for everyone, including the under-fives, for months now. They’ve also been available as a second booster to anyone five and over if their previous booster was one of the original vaccines.

A new study from the US looked at how effective the bivalent boosters were at preventing Covid hospitalisations and death in already vaccinated people. The study was carried out when BA.4.6, and BA.5 and its derivatives were circulating.

The thing I really like about this study is that the researchers didn’t just look at what happened to older people, as so many others have done. Instead, they included people as young as 12.

They found that even in already vaccinated people, for every age group, the bivalent boosters provided substantial (their words) additional protection against hospitalisation and death. As we’ve seen from our own statistics, even young people can die from catching Covid.

"Wearing a high-quality mask, ensuring indoor spaces are well-ventilated with clean air, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying home when sick are all still important ways for us to reduce the spread of Covid," writes Siouxsie Wiles.

Another study looked not just at hospital data, but at whether people had any Covid symptoms at all. This one was carried out more recently, when Omicron variants like Kraken were circulating. Again, it’s good news. The researchers found that a bivalent booster dose provided additional protection against symptomatic Covid for at least three months, even in people who had received as many as four doses of the original vaccines.

I want to make one thing clear. Both studies found that even the bivalent boosters couldn’t stop everyone getting Covid. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ve known for a while we can’t rely on vaccines and antivirals alone. The bivalent boosters don’t change that.

Wearing a high-quality mask, ensuring indoor spaces are well-ventilated with clean air, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying home when sick are all still important ways for us to reduce the spread of Covid. We call this the vaccine-plus strategy.

Siouxsie Wiles: "At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we've known for a while we can't rely on vaccines and antivirals alone."

So, who is eligible for a bivalent booster? If you are 30 and over, you can get one regardless of the number of boosters you’ve already had. You’ll just need to wait at least six months since your last dose, or since you had Covid.

If you are 16 to 29 and not at higher risk of severe illness, then you can only get a bivalent booster if you haven’t had any booster dose yet, and it’s been at least six months since you had Covid. Unfortunately, all children under 12 and healthy children under 16 can’t get a bivalent booster.

I’m disappointed the bivalent booster isn’t more widely available. More and more studies showing that even for young healthy people, the benefits outweigh the risks.