Verity Johnson: Why people bitch about Chlöe Swarbrick

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: If I was Chlöe Swarbrick, I’d be quite proud of being called a crybaby last week.

Not because the snide comment, made by fellow Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere in the Green MP group chat, was particularly accurate.

Swarbrick isn’t a crybaby. Personally, she’s always given me the same vibe as a colourful, sturdy Kathmandu raincoat. There’s something sensible and resilient about her, something perfectly designed to withstand the chilly, silly, bitchy Beehive winds.

Nor was it especially cutting. Actually, it was rather petty. It smacked of petty office bitching. I half expected there to be a snotty follow-up text about how she’d once left tuna in the sink.

But it made it clear that Swarbrick gets up Kerekere’s nose. She doesn’t like her. And part of that smells like professional envy. You could smell the high school rivalry wafting off those texts like Impulse body spray out of the PE changing rooms.

Parliament TV Green MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Julie Anne Genter, who sit behind Swarbrick, could be seen on Parliament TV apparently reading, reacting to, and discussing the texts from Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

But reading the messages, I also got top notes of a subtler, stranger dislike. And it’s something that you often see in society for smart, young women who want to change things.

You could call it the Greta Thunberg effect. It’s when an intelligent, opinionated young woman becomes successful and polarises the nation more heavily than marmite sandwiches.

And Swarbrick has always been an easy target for it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Elizabeth Kerekere sparked controversy by calling fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a crybaby in a group chat.

Every smart, outspoken young woman grows up knowing people are going to love them or hate them. Society prefers its young women to be blandly likeable and vaguely supportive, like a cute pair of elasticated leggings. And if you’re not, like Swarbrick, people will love you or hate you for that. (Ironically, Dr Kerekere knows it too. She’s just as smart and opinionated as Swarbrick, she’ll know first hand how much society hates that in a woman.)

But Swarbrick really gets the hatred because she’s successful – and young.

Now youth is always mildly irritating, but young and successful is like a carrot grater to the soul.

Getty Images Verity Johnson: “You could call it the Greta Thunberg effect. It’s when an intelligent, opinionated young woman becomes successful and polarises the nation more heavily than marmite sandwiches.”

They make successful older people feel like they’re being replaced.

They tap into that fear that there’s always someone younger, better and smarter who’ll knock you off your spot. Look at how obsessed Piers Morgan or Jeremy Clarkson are with throwing sand and plastic spades at Greta Thunberg or Meghan Markle. They can’t stand the idea that they’re being replaced by younger women who find them culturally irrelevant.

And Swarbrick also gets that hatred from a certain type of older women too. Women are actively told by society that we’re always at risk of replacement. We’re all trained to think like ageing pro footballers, one day we’re gonna hit our age limit and be relegated by a younger, more talented upstart. And it can make a certain type of older woman very casually bitchy to us.

I once had a boss who, whenever I entered a room, would sigh under her breath, “I’m Verity and I think I’m so special because I’m young... ” And everyone would laugh because it spoke to the universal female fear we all have of always being replaced by someone younger.

And all of this adds up to make Swarbrick an obvious target for all our weird, petty, nasty insecurities. The ones that make us fire off dumbass things to the wrong group chat.

But in general, I’d say Swarbrick should be proud of getting such flak.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “We’re all trained to think like ageing pro footballers, one day we’re gonna hit our age limit and be relegated by a younger, more talented upstart.”

It proves she’s got it – the X factor, the Je ne sais quoi, the star power that really gets up people's nose because everyone wants it but so few have it. If she was inconsequential people would ignore her, but she’s clearly touched by the thumb of destiny.

So, to reinterpret Churchill, if you’re a smart young woman getting haters that’s good. It shows you stood for something – and you’re doing everything right.