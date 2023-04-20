Spoilsports want to stop our children playing. We can't let them win

At Little River Campground cotton wool is left at the gate and adventure embraced. But now a complaint to WorkSafe could prove the end for the much-loved Canterbury holiday spot.

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in the Wellington region

OPINION: Come children, let me tell you of the old days.

A very long time ago when I was very little, Aotearoa was a much different place and not just because it used to be called New Zealand.

Back then, kids were allowed to climb, slide, swing and have all sorts of exciting adventures. What’s that you say, darling? No, in real life.

In fact, we had so many real life adventures that sometimes we even got hurt. Yes darling, outside. No sweetheart, they did love us.

READ MORE:

* The safety concerns that might shut down a children's campground paradise

* Safety complaint could sound death knell for children's campground paradise

* The best spots to go camping with kids around Canterbury



David Walker/Stuff Little River Campground’s water slide is the subject of a complaint to Worksafe.

While this imagined conversation with equally-imagined great-grandchildren is proof I’ve finally lost the plot, I’m not alone.

An unknown complainant has gone running to WorkSafe, dobbing in a campground after an adult was recently hurt on a slippery slide.

Though the slide was immediately closed after the accident, this killjoy also pointed to other potential deathtraps, namely rotten forest boardwalks, a trampoline and power cord to a glitter globe above a campfire.

Now, despite it being only the second serious accident in 15 years – an adult was hurt jumping off a trampoline – the owners are worrying about their safety liabilities and considering closing.

Supplied The ground-level trampoline.

And that’d be a shame. Parents say the campground is one of few remaining places children can learn safety limits by exploring like we did in the long-ago; slipping on rocks, feeding eels and yeah, occasionally hurting ourselves.

You have to pity the operators in this case as not only are they responsible for the safety of their business but that of customers demanding to shrug off any culpability for using it.

Supplied The boardwalk.

We’re not talking bungee jumps or quad bike tours either, just a bit of old-fashioned fun some spoilsport seems determined to quash. Anything can hurt, after all, and that’s often the point.

While I’ve never been to Little River Campground, I have experienced the impossibility of balancing safety with a public determined to access a sanitised version of the great outdoors.

Stuff The swing.

Back then, officious sorts scoping out my petting farm would be treated to a personal tour as I pointed out the dangers. The process took ages and went something like this:

“Here are the donkeys who’ve never been known to bite but do have teeth so could. Same with the cows, though they only have bottom ones, like the sheep.

“Here’s the electric fence – recognisable by the signs saying ‘electric fence’ – which will bite, as may the pigs behind the ‘we may bite’ signs.

“Yes, the emus have big claws, so yes, it’d be dangerous to climb in with them. Yes, the alpacas spit and yes, it’d be risky to open the gate to the deer. That’s why there’s a gate.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon: previous reckless operator.

“Yes, the dogs just wander around and no, I’m not tying them up. Yes, the water troughs are indeed full of water so should a toddler scale the fence and cross the paddock, they could well fall in.

“Yes, I’m afraid that thing is what you think it is, though it’s just disturbing, not actually dangerous. No, I never knew that about ducks either.”

And “no, I didn’t tell you the billy goat urinates on himself, but the smell should be a warning; no, I don’t have wet wipes, sorry.”

Ultimately, any adventure comes with a dose of danger and that’s how children learn. Our role is to let them do it as safely as possible while keeping the cotton-wool police at bay.

Fortunately my imagined future conversation will remain just that. Not because my great-grandchildren will definitely be explorers, but because I’ll likely be long dead from a donkey bite or something.