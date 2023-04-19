Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: I have good news.

Last week I was rude about a hunk of artificial intelligence called ChatGPT. I accused it of not being able to write and in particular of not being able to crack a joke. But then I added a final line implying that ChatGPT might actually have written the column.

This was, well, a joke. A joke on my part, that is, not ChatGPT's part, because, as I suggested in the column, artificial intelligence doesn’t do jokes.

So, in answer to a question put by several correspondents, no, ChatGPT did not write last week’s column. I am sorry for the confusion. I have never had any dealings with ChatGPT. I am a technological dunce. I wouldn’t know how.

READ MORE:

* I let AI bots from ChatGPT plan my travel itinerary; here's how it went

* Joe Bennett: Chatbots' abilities put humanist experiment on the line

* Why ChatGPT matters more than you think

* Can ChatGPT review restaurants? One food critic tests it out

* Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation



But Paul is not a technological dunce. Paul is another correspondent, who, having read last week’s column, thought it might be amusing to test ChatGPT. He asked it to write, as per the column, a short essay on red wine in my style. And he sent me the result.

Now, you may recall that I accused ChatGPT of writing, and I quote, “verbal mush”. I made this accusation on no basis of knowledge, but merely on the sort of prejudice that goes by the name of a hunch. I suspected that all it could do was regurgitate what it read on the internet. And since most of the internet is cliché-ridden hackwork I presumed it would come up with cliché-ridden hackwork.

So, are you sitting comfortably? Here’s ChatGPT’s opening sentence: “Red wine is like poetry in a bottle, capturing the essence of life’s rich tapestry with every sip.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published 09/03/23)

Are you impressed by the originality of “life's rich tapestry”? Are you further impressed by that tapestry having an essence and that essence being sippable? Are you keen to hear more from our chatbot friend? Good. Here’s the rest - though you are to cease reading if you develop palpitations, hot flushes, or convulsions of the larynx.

“Its depth and complexity are like the rugged terrain of the Southern Alps, where each peak has its own character and story to tell. Whether it’s a bold Pinot Noir from Central Otago or a silky Merlot from Hawke’s Bay, red wine embodies the spirit of Aotearoa - unpretentious, authentic and full of character. As we sit around the fire with a glass of red in hand, we are reminded of the simple joys of life and the beauty of this land we call home.”

Of course, it is not for me to say whether this is an accurate imitation of my own style. But if it turns out that it is, well, I shall be going out for a walk and I may be some time.

For this is half advertising copy, and half the very worst form of travel writing, the puff stuff written by people on travel industry freebies. It is cliché heaped on cliché. It outdoes corn for corniness. It is entirely barren of meaning. It is a ninth-hand commercial fairy tale.

A child who has just learned to write writes better than this. If the child writes, “I have a dog. My dog is nice,” his words outshine any of ChatGPT’s, for the simple reason that the child does indeed have a dog and he likes it. Life generates the feelings and the feelings generate the writing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “Of course, it is not for me to say whether this is an accurate imitation of my own style. But if it turns out that it is, well, I shall be going out for a walk and I may be some time.”

ChatGPT has neither life, nor a dog nor yet feelings. It knows as much about anything as a parrot knows about pretty Polly.

Artificial Intelligence isn’t intelligent. It’s ignorant and it’s dumb. And that seems to me to be very good news indeed.