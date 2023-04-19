Today’s the day we blow the budget: Earth Overshoot Day

Motueka-based Jack Santa Barbara is a retired chief executive, academic and long-time sustainability activist.

OPINION: Today’s the day New Zealand blows the real budget that sustains us, according to a recent report. The real budget has to do with the annual allowance of land and sea-based resources and services provided by the part of the biosphere we call home.

Every year our natural resources provide us with renewable food, fuel and fibre, as well as a host of non-renewable resources we depend on for our daily lives. New Zealand’s biosphere, our land, sea and atmosphere, is also able to safely assimilate a certain amount of our waste each year – all free of charge.

If we were living off the services and raw materials our biosphere produces each year in terms of both renewable resources and waste absorption, we would be living sustainably. But we’re not.

By April 19 this year, we have used up a full year’s worth of renewable resources and waste absorption capacity. We’ve blown right through our annual sustainable budget and are incurring ever more ecological debt.

Every day of unsustainable living after April 19 is increasing that debt. We’re reducing the stored-up natural capital that provides the annual yield we should be living off. As our ecological “savings” decline, they will be producing fewer resources and fewer services in years to come. This cannot end well unless we reverse this destruction.

NZ is one of the worst nations in managing its ecological debt – there are only 16 nations worse than us. We are tied with Russia as the 17th worst nation on the planet at managing our biosphere. So much for the “Clean and Green” identity we like to believe of ourselves.

Stuff “Worsening climate systems are only one symptom of this broader biosphere disruption caused by our economic activities,” writes Jack Santa Barbara.

Economists argue about our fiscal debt, and whether it can be sustained. We try to reduce our fiscal debt by growing our economy to repay what is owed. The way we repay our ecological debt is to stop destroying our biosphere that sustains and nurtures us. Nature can bounce back if we take our boot off her neck.

But here’s the rub. These two debts are intimately related – but in opposite directions. We have a growing ecological debt because of economic growth. The more energy and material resources we put through our economy, the more we increase our fiscal incomes. But these same actions also increase our ecological debt. Our economic activities for most of the year are driving our ecological destruction.

So the more economic activity we promote to reduce our fiscal debt, the higher our ecological debt. We have created a serious dilemma for ourselves.

Supplied Jack Santa Barbara: “Our economic activities for most of the year are driving our ecological destruction.”

While NZ may be one of the worst nations in this regard, the world as a whole is not much better. Global Earth Overshoot Day this year will be some time in July. And most nations are striving to reduce their fiscal debt by more economic growth – making our collective biosphere worse.

Many nations, including NZ, have used some form of quantitative easing (printing money essentially) to manage their worsening fiscal debt. A relatively easy sleight of hand to balance the books. But repairing the biosphere is not so easy.

The ecological debt we are accruing is a real biophysical entity, governed by basic laws of science. It means planetary systems are being seriously disrupted. They are approaching known tipping points that could create very undesirable and irreversible changes.

These changes could make life as we know it very precarious. Worsening climate systems are only one symptom of this broader biosphere disruption caused by our economic activities.

We can do things like quantitative easing because it’s just about numbers. Money can be created and debt can be forgiven at will by governments. Dealing with ecological debt is a different thing entirely. We cannot manipulate earth systems by government fiat.

Ecological debt is more real, and arguably more important, than fiscal debt. If you were marooned on an isolated desert island, would you prefer to have a thriving, biodiverse, climatically stable environment to support yourself, or rather none of the above and a large bank vault filled with money?

Well, Earth is an island in the universe, and the only place we know of with a biosphere to support us.

Irreversible earth systems change is nature’s way of calling in the ecological debt we are accumulating. We are taking mother nature’s nurturing for granted, and are pushing her to become the meanest debt collector you can ever imagine.