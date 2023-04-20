Morgan Godfery: Party that will decide next government exists on a different axis

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the law faculty at Victoria University of Wellington. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer for former Labour MP Parekura Horomia. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, the Te Pāti Māori co-leaders, will decide the next government. Well, probably.

As of late March Labour and National were in a dead heat with neither the Greens nor ACT tipping either major party over the 61-seat threshold. Instead, Te Pāti Māori holds the casting vote with two seats – or possibly three depending on the poll – which could decide whether Chris Hipkins returns as prime minister or Christopher Luxon and his National Party upset the MMP rule of three (the general rule that MMP governments serve three terms).

In reality, though, how could Te Pāti Māori possibly support a National-led government? The National Party leader explicitly opposes “co-governance”, promising to abolish the Māori Health Authority and repeal Affordable Water Reform (including the “co-governance” model).

Presumably Luxon would extend that reformist zealotry to historic Treaty of Waitangi settlements, Treaty of Waitangi clauses in the Conservation Act 1987 and other legislative instruments, tikanga in the Incorporated Societies Act 2022, Māori representation on resource management and Crown boards, “progressive procurement” in the provision of social and economic services, and the vast State infrastructure that supports the government to discharge its partnership obligations under the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Or not. If a National-led government is a serious prospect post-October no serious commentator expects Luxon or his advisers to reject negotiations with Te Pāti Māori. The only politician who demonstrates the political will – and intellectual commitment - to dismantle the State in the manner abolishing “co-governance” would require is ACT’s David Seymour. That isn’t a compliment.

Instead, it’s more likely that Luxon’s commitment is only as serious as Winston Peters’ commitment. That is, he might rage against co-governance in opposition, but in government he would silently observe its expansion.

In post-election negotiations Te Pāti Māori could demand the retention and expansion of the Māori Health Authority. In this scenario surely the National Party leader and his advisers would readily accept. What is more important to National’s base – a few hundred million dollars spent on improving the procurement of health services or repealing Fair Pay Agreements?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer “are difficult to pin down. It’s too simple to call them leftists. Te Pāti Māori exists on a different axis,” Morgan Godfery writes.

But for post-election negotiations to work requires a willing partner in Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer, and their willingness is less than certain. The party is clear that it could never work in coalition or partnership with Seymour’s ACT.

Where it was possible to map former Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Sir Pita Sharples and Dame Tariana Turia on to the centre or centre-right, it’s not quite so easy to do so for the incumbent co-leaders. Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer support the redistribution of wealth from the top down – from strengthening workers’ rights to reforming the tax system – and they prioritise the protection of the environment over its economic exploitation. Ngarewa-Packer came to Parliament off a successful campaign to end seabed mining and the extraction of fossil fuels in her native Taranaki. From that perspective it’s possible to map the incumbent Te Pāti Māori leaders on the left.

That obviously favours Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who would readily agree to policies to reduce economic inequality and strengthen environmental protections. Luxon, pulled in the opposite direction by a resurgent ACT, would struggle to do the same.

Yet Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer are difficult to pin down. It’s too simple to call them leftists. Te Pāti Māori exists on a different axis. Yes, the party supports the redistribution of wealth and protecting the environment, but it also exists to pursue constitutional reform.

This is where it’s useful to distinguish between an economic axis, an environmental axis, and a decision-making axis. Where there is very little overlap with either Labour or National is on the decision-making axis. Where Labour – as National under John Key and Bill English did – pursues “co-governance”, Te Pāti Māori pursues autonomy in decision-making for iwi and hapū.

Co-governance, loosely defined, is where iwi, hapū or pan-Māori representatives participate in the Crown’s own decision-making processes. Te Pāti Māori seeks decision-making processes separate from the Crown. This could include autonomous decision-making over health services (an empowered Māori Health Authority), social services (an empowered Whānau Ora), economic development (better-capitalised iwi), and so on.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Morgan Godfery: “It’s more likely that Christopher Luxon’s commitment [to abolishing the Māori Health Authority] is only as serious as Winston Peters’ commitment.”

This is perhaps where the crucial negotiations might occur. National could concede on some of the decision-making axis. Devolving authority from the State – or in plain language, shrinking the State – suits the right just fine. But surely it couldn’t concede on the economic and environmental axes.

Conversely, Labour could concede on the economy and environment, but taking power from the State and redistributing it to iwi, hapū and pan-Māori organisations would sit uncomfortably for some on the left.

Still, it’s odds on Labour, and for Māori people generally that’s undoubtedly a good thing because, as inequality worsens and climate change gathers pace, the economic, environmental, and decision-making axes crash into one.