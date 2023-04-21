Josie Pagani: Never mind co-governance. Show us the money

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: Fiji’s Prime Minister and former coup leader Sitiveni Rabuka once said that “democracy is a foreign flower” not fit for Pacific soil.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa would disagree. She won an election in Samoa, only to be locked out of parliament by her opponent, who refused to relinquish power after 22 years.

Calling democracy foreign is like accusing a washing machine of neo-colonialism.

When talking about the Government's revised ‘Affordable Water Thingy’ let us agree it has not replaced democracy with tyranny, and that both democracy and the washing machine make our lives better, and we would like to continue with both.

Not everything that makes our nation function is directly accountable to ‘one person, one vote’ democratic accountability. The police have total operational independence. So does our military, our justice system, the auditor-general, the Reserve Bank.

Their independence does not threaten our democracy because they are ultimately accountable to a democratic parliament and therefore democratic oversight.

It is not obviously undemocratic to have a Māori panel sharing oversight of water with a panel representing the general public. Ultimately, parliament can still make different arrangements for looking after water.

Christopher Luxon’s promise to change governance of the water, if elected, is complete evidence that the revised ‘Ten Waters’ has not turned New Zealand into a totalitarian state.

What Luxon, and anyone else, will never be able to do is to remove Māori from having a special say in water. Jim Bolger, John Key and Chris Finlayson recognised this. You can’t go back and change the Treaty.

The refreshingly frank local government minister, Kieran McAnulty, said some aspects of the Treaty are not fully democratic. I think he meant to distinguish the Treaty from a definition of democracy that means everything belongs to whoever has the most votes. In modern democracies ‘majoritarianism’ is not fully democratic because a full democracy protects the rights of minorities.

One indisputably protected right guaranteed to Māori in the Treaty is “full, exclusive and undisturbed possession” of stuff they owned in 1840, which is awkward, really, for the way things have been run since.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Josie Pagani writes that in pointing out that some aspects of the Treaty of Waitangi are not fully democratic, she thinks Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty “meant to distinguish the Treaty from a definition of democracy that means everything belongs to whoever has the most votes”.

Controversy about ‘co-governance’, or whatever we call it, zeroes in on a slightly different point. Non-Māori who are happy to return to Māori control over, say, their land and forests, are vexed by Māori having a say in the provision of “my own water or health care”. It’s understandable, not racist, they say, to ask why representatives who are not accountable to me should have a say in services for me.

The reason we do it is that we have to muddle through now, not as if we are in 1840. Separatism would be worse than sharing control over shared resources, so any government will have to share governance of water. Those who tell the public otherwise will eventually disappoint voters with promises they can’t keep.

We have found a way through this uniquely New Zealand dilemma before.

The quota system for fishing meant that no-one owned the fish in the sea, just a right to catch a certain amount. The Sealord Deal followed, giving Māori roughly half the fisheries, the right to buy and sell their quota, plus shared governance of fishing reserves.

None of that is controversial today.

Anyway, the row about co-governance has distracted from what’s really going on.

Who pays for the upgrades?

The Government has been claiming that the cost of maintaining and upgrading water will cost $185 billion over the next 30 years.

That figure amounts to maybe $75,000 for every household in the country, including downtown apartments and new builds. Sounds high to me. I live on a semi-rural block and we could replace our septic tank, and build all the water storage we need for 30 years, for a lot less.

The advice to the Government actually states “a likely range for future investment requirements… in the order of $120b to $185b.”

Notice the tell-tale 50% uncertainty in the cost forecast. I might try telling the bank that I will earn somewhere between zero and $65b in the next 30 years, with exactly as much accuracy. The Government uses the mid-range figures to make projects like the light rail and Lake Onslow follies seem more affordable, so why does it use the extreme figure to promote water reform?

The Government is likely overstating the problem, but it is still true that some councils can’t afford the upgrade costs.

Stuff Josie Pagani: “In modern democracies ‘majoritarianism’ is not fully democratic because a full democracy protects the rights of minorities.”

Rather than forcing councils to combine, government could achieve greater reductions in finance costs by creating one entity to borrow at government interest rates. That would keep local control, and minimise the cost of borrowing.

No matter what it promises, any government is going to have to find a way to help councils that can’t afford their water upgrades, just as they will have to involve Māori.

Stop worrying about Māori involvement. Keep your eye on your wallet. That’s where the real water is flowing.