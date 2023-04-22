Retirement village life may be happy, but it's not necessarily fair

Navigating the financial costs of retirement village life can diminish the happiness many residents report.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Even the most cursory of glances at this week’s letters to the editor will attest to the fact that retirement village life is the most polarising of issues.

One writer acknowledged the “unfavourable, indeed unfair financial aspects of [the occupancy] rights agreement we signed, as our children may inherit less money”.

“However, we are spending our own money, accumulated by hard work and fiscal prudence for the ‘rainy day’,” they wrote, before going on to declare that life is better now, and they are happy.

Another letter described the costs in retirement villages as “modest”, but worried about increased property revaluations in their city, a capital gain which their children and grandchildren wouldn’t get.

Yet another commented on the full-page ad the Retirement Villages Association placed in several newspapers last weekend, claiming that nearly 90% of village residents were either very satisfied or satisfied with their experiences of living in a retirement village.

Graham Wilkinson, President of the Retirement Villages Association RVA, addresses MPs about reforms proposed for the sector.

Noting that there were 410 villages throughout New Zealand to choose from, the writer pointed out that the RVA had collected support from 60 of them, suggesting that, “perhaps then the result is not so great after all”.

The advertisement was itself a response to an earlier article I wrote about the inequities and lack of consumer rights in the retirement villages business.

I have no doubt that the RVA’s statement that nearly 90% of village residents were either very satisfied or satisfied with their experiences of living in a retirement village is true.

As Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson told me, of the three phases of village life – moving in, living in, and moving on – it’s the middle phase where the most serenity occurs.

But while many residents are happy with village life, they’re unhappy “with the fairness of the terms or the consumer protection afforded to them”, Retirement Village Residents’ Association president Brian Peat acknowledged this week.

Brian Peat, the president of the Retirement Village Residents Association of NZ, says his members are concerned about introducing more fairness to the sector.

The operators are facing a changing regulatory framework, something which Consumer NZ, the Retirement Commissioner, Grey Power, Aged Concern, the NZ Law Society and 10,000 retirement village residents have all demanded.

In being resistant to change, the RVA has failed at policing its own. Three years ago, the association promised to collate the occupancy rights agreements for each village to make comparisons easier, what it called key term summaries.

This would compile each village’s costs and cover everything from weekly fees to repairs and maintenance, and deferred management fees (the portion of a resident’s initial capital outlay which the operator keeps in order to cover the costs of occupancy).

That promise proved to be empty. Some villages have refused to supply the information, and to date the RVA hasn’t audited its members.

Which leaves residents none the wiser, forced to negotiate labyrinthine occupancy rights agreements and fretting over claims made in disclosure statements that operators are not contractually obliged to follow, but which lure prospective buyers in.

This ultimately forces grieving families to pay for lawyers’ fees and unit refurbishment once their loved one leaves, not to mention being forced to replace whiteware they never owned.

Retirement village life can be sweet, but Janet Wilson argues that the problems lie in the fine print.

So, what would change in the retirement village sector look like? The Retirement Commissioner’s 2020 white paper recommendations give us some clues.

Jane Wrightson advocated for simpler, more standardised occupancy rights agreements, and a dispute resolution system that would replace the present convoluted complaints process, and appoint an ombudsman.

The operators pushed back strongly against both proposals last August at their annual conference, claiming that standardisation would prevent villages from differentiating themselves in the market.

Metlifecare chief executive Earl Gasparich described appointing an ombudsman as “the last thing we need” before going on to describe Wrightson as “an interesting individual” and someone “who does have an agenda that she wants to happen”.

In one sense Gasparich is right, but in another he’s wrong. After all, the Retirement Commissioner’s principal job description is to advocate for all fortunate enough to reach their senior years.

Janet Wilson says the playing field continues to be tilted in retirement village operators' favour, at residents' expense.

It's easy to forget that while operators continue to shrug off calls for any regulation, at the top end of the market retirement villages are big businesses.

Six retirement village companies are listed on the NZX mainboard, which means that their directors’ fiduciary obligations lie with their shareholders.

And for residents that means that, barring being taken out of their unit in a box, right now the occupancy rights agreements whittle away any financial security they have, and with it the flexibility to move elsewhere if their circumstances change.

As Brian Peat told residents last week, the system was penned in the interests of the companies running the villages, not the rights and interests of the people living in them.

“Many of us like the village life we have chosen,” he said. “We just want to see it fairer for all – now and in the future.”