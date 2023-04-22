Desperate people seeking safety need hope, not further harm

The report calls for a change to the law that will prevent asylum seekers being put in long-term detention. (First published 03/05/22)

Dawit Arshak is general manager of the Asylum Seekers Support Trust

OPINION: I know what it feels like to flee my home and move to a new country. When I arrived in Aotearoa as a refugee from Sudan 25 years ago, all I wanted was to be treated with compassion and dignity.

Likewise, most of us want to live in a place that provides protection to those who desperately need it. Compared to other countries around the world, New Zealand’s policies towards people seeking refuge and asylum have historically been deemed less harmful. But recent changes to our country’s mass arrivals legislation are putting the human rights of vulnerable people at risk.

Mass arrivals legislation refers to the legal framework in place for managing situations where large groups of people arrive in the country seeking asylum at the same time without the necessary visas. In 2013, the Government passed the Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Act, which established this legal framework for Aotearoa New Zealand. It sought to deal with the various ways in which people are forced to seek asylum while fleeing from danger in their home countries. Last month, the Government announced a change to this legislation that risks causing even more harm to these people in their hour of need.

The new Bill would allow authorities to detain people for almost a month when they arrive in the country. Under the previous legislation, people could only be detained for up to four days. Think about how long a month would feel if you were trapped – detained – in one place, worrying about your family and your future. Twenty-eight days of living in limbo would be excruciating for anyone.

So why would our country do this? It appears that these changes are being pushed through because the Government is worried that the current system cannot cope with the possible arrival of larger numbers of people seeking asylum.

In that case, the solution is to equip its border and legal systems with the resources they need to ensure that all people are treated fairly and in a way that upholds human rights. Instead, this new Bill is adjusting the rules in a way that deprioritises human rights. This sends a worrying message about the way in which the Government views people in need of care and protection, and it sets a dangerous precedent for future changes to the law.

It is reasonable to be concerned about how our laws might change in the future if we don’t get them right today. Around the world, countries are cracking down on vulnerable people who arrive on their shores. Australia's policies towards people seeking refuge and asylum have been widely criticised for their harshness: its offshore detention centres have been the subject of numerous reports of abuse and mistreatment, and its government has faced widespread condemnation for its inhumane approach.

Leon Neal/Getty Images British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings last month. Dawit Arshak says “its latest ‘Stop the Boats’ campaign is putting even more lives at risk. We must not let our Government follow in these devastating footsteps.”

Similarly, the UK's policies towards refugees and asylum-seekers have been strongly criticised, both for their lack of compassion and for violating international human rights law. The British government's hostile policies have left many vulnerable people without access to basic services, and its latest ‘Stop the Boats’ campaign is putting even more lives at risk. We must not let our Government follow in these devastating footsteps.

Treating people seeking asylum as individuals who need protection is a legal obligation under international law, but it is also a moral imperative. People looking for a safe place to live have often experienced unspeakable suffering at the hands of authorities. Children, parents, siblings, friends and partners have fled their homes due to persecution, war or violence, and are seeking safety and protection in Aotearoa New Zealand. Each individual has their own unique story that led them to flee their home country, and our Government must ensure that they receive the appropriate help they require to live a flourishing life.

The way we treat people seeking asylum reflects our country’s values and our policies should uphold the Government’s commitments to our international whānau. By detaining people for almost a month and imposing restrictions on their rights in the process, New Zealand is failing to live up to its obligations under international human rights standards. The fact that some people seeking asylum could be detained in prisons is simply unacceptable.

Just last year, the Government pledged to stop using prisons to detain people seeking asylum. Yet last month, the Government stated that prisons may still be used. This is a particularly harmful practice that must be abolished entirely – it cannot be justified, even as a “last resort”.

Supplied Dawit Arshak: “Treating people seeking asylum as individuals who need protection is a legal obligation under international law, but it is also a moral imperative.”

Together, we can call on the Government to stop this harmful legislation. You can add your voice by making a submission to the select committee. These close on April 27.

Living up to our international obligations means making sure that no-one seeking asylum in this country is subjected to arbitrary detention or undue restrictions on their human rights. By doing so, Aotearoa New Zealand can be a beacon of hope for those in need of our protection. Together, we can ensure that everyone is treated with the compassion and dignity they deserve.