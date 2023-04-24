The hidden tax on same-sex couples in NZ

Gabrielle Armstrong-Scott and Victoria Berquist are New Zealanders at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Armstrong-Scott is a Knox Fellow and Berquist is a Fulbright Scholar and medical doctor.

OPINION: Imagine the following scenario: Two couples want to have a child. Neither are biologically able to conceive. One couple is heterosexual; the other is same-sex. Only one couple gets access to public funds for fertility treatment. The other is asked to spend $10,000-$20,000 before they can do so. Can you guess which is which?

Today, in New Zealand, same-sex couples are denied access to funding offered to heterosexual couples purely on the basis of sexual orientation and gender. Most same-sex couples have no choice but to pay a significant amount out of pocket to have a child, sums that can enter the tens of thousands.

Other jurisdictions have agreed this approach is out of date. The UK, which had almost identical policies to New Zealand, was sued in 2021 for discrimination and announced last year that it was changing its approach to ensure “female same-sex couples can access NHS-funded fertility services in a more equitable way”. But New Zealand’s policies remain stuck in the past.

To conceive, same-sex female couples must find assistance. Some do this for cheap with a willing donor and rudimentary equipment. This combination is hard to find for others, and many require intra-uterine insemination (IUI) performed at a fertility service. Success rates are low, with an approximately 13% chance that any IUI attempt will take. According to Te Whatu Ora, lesbian women are only eligible for publicly funded fertility services if they have “clear biological causes of infertility”, or if the woman fails to become pregnant after “at least 12 cycles of donor insemination treatment,” of which six must be in a certified clinic. 6 to 12 cycles of treatment could cost around $10,000 - $20,000.

If IUI fails, female same-sex couples can try in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). IVF is much more expensive than IUI: the most specialised approach can be up to $14,000 per individual cycle. Success rates are also low, at around 30%.

Low success rates mean multiple treatment rounds may be required, compounding the financial and emotional toll associated with treatment and failure. Same-sex male couples face the extra burden of having to find and legally approve a surrogate, before accounting for the costs of fertility treatment for the surrogate and sometimes an egg donor, which can end up well over $20,000.

Heterosexual couples can get public funds for treatment when they do not have any diagnosed fertility problems, but have tried and failed to conceive via sexual intercourse for five years. Many same-sex couples would probably argue that they satisfy these criteria! Even so, a five year wait-time before being placed on the wait list may be too long for some couples and increases the risk of failed treatment for older women.

New Zealand has rightly given transgender people eligibility for public funding when they are unable to have children. While acknowledging the impact of hormone therapy, no “clear biological causes of infertility” must be proven for transgender people, nor heterosexual couples after five years of trying – so why must same-sex couples meet this bar? Why should a same-sex couple, unable to conceive alone, pay thousands of dollars for fertility treatment before being eligible for funding?

Not only is this an unjust tax on same-sex couples, but it can make the financial burden too high, denying them the right to have a child. Same-sex couples already face economic inequality: LGBT+ people of child-bearing age earn less on average than other Kiwis, and LGBT+ people are more likely to face poverty. Between ages 18-39, LGBT+ people consistently rank lower than non-LGBT+ people in mean personal disposable income, according to Stats NZ.

Why add an extra burden to couples already struggling for equal footing? With treatment so expensive, new same-sex parents may find themselves facing flow-on financial struggles. For young same-sex couples, the expected cost of conceiving may weigh heavily on life decisions, to society’s detriment. It may dissuade individuals from pursuing lower-paid public service or vocational careers. Savings that could have been spent on childcare, clothes, toys and extra-curricular activities – let alone purchasing a family home – can be depleted by high treatment costs.

LGBT+ people deserve to access parenthood as easily as anyone else. They can adopt children, as can non-LGBT+ couples. But those who want to conceive children or use surrogacy are often asked to spend an impossible amount to do so. Other inequities and challenges exist in the fertility system, such as the five-year wait time for heterosexual couples which could be lowered, saving precious time for hopeful parents.

New Zealand would do well to substantially increase public funds for fertility treatment and provide funding to all individuals who are unable to conceive whether due to infertility or biological impossibility, including same-sex couples. There is precedent for such a change: in 2021, Spain became hailed as a world leader in LGBT+ rights after giving equal rights to public funding for fertility treatment. Denying same-sex couples access to public programmes by having different eligibility criteria based on sex, gender, and sexual orientation is discrimination. One standard should exist – if a couple is unable to conceive naturally, they should have access to government funded fertility therapy.