Does our leadership culture respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice?

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Stew Darling served in the British Army including commanding special operations across the globe. He now lives in New Zealand, runs leadership coaching programmes and wrote the book Lead through Life.

OPINION: Whether it be Anzac Day, Memorial Day or Remembrance Sunday, people around the world set aside special days every year to commemorate our fallen.

This may be very personal for families who have lost loved ones, or for “old soldiers” taking a few moments to sit in remembrance of a comrade who didn't come home.

But there should always be another side to our commemoration. It’s an opportunity to reflect on what our values are, what are own personal “rules of engagement” might be, and what rules of engagement we tolerate from those who lead us.

War is messy. It causes our young men and women to do what we are all told is wrong – to take another life.

Some might say that, for this reason, warfare is unethical, however the counter to that argument is armed conflict is nothing more than the extension of any country's foreign policy.

John Cantlie/Getty Images US soldiers in a firefight with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in a 2012 file photo. War is messy, and demands clear rules of engagement to guide its combatants, writes Stew Darling.

To “go to war”, most countries will first attempt some form of diplomacy or form a coalition (to prove they are the ones in the right).

Having served in every major conflict over the last 30 years, I can attest that while messy, armed conflict passes a very high ethical bar.

Following the bloody confrontations of the European wars in the 19th century and aware of just how bloody they were, the Geneva Conventions were written.

Having been updated on three occasions since, the conventions are signed by most countries of the world and clearly set out the standard of what is and what is not acceptable on the field of battle.

At the operational and tactical level these are written as Rules of Engagement (RoE), so every combatant and fighting unit knows “how to fight”.

In the modern era, these RoE are rehearsed and trained into all personnel before they arrive in-country. At the more specialist end of combat, we would rehearse every operation before leaving our operating base.

Every operation is carefully considered by legal advisers at the international, national and in-theatre levels, to ensure that wars are fought ethically.

It all starts with a clear set of values and standards that are lived every day, from the moment we take the oath of allegiance until long after our last day of service.

To not live these values and standards is where unethical activity begins.

Unlike the armed forces, where such lived values and standards are clear, we can observe something of a values vacuum in other areas of our social and political landscape

This is because we are constaintly living in a reactionary way rather than taking time to think about what is right and correct. We make the soundbites without actually thinking about what we’re saying.

Henry Cooke The behaviour we tolerate in Parliament is the behaviour that we tolerate in wider society, says Stew Darling. (File photo, 2020)

Without clear rules of engagement we are going to get things spectacularly wrong. We’re seeing that in business, in government and as a country.

Recent allegations of bullying and clear examples of conflicts of interest within Parliament seem to me to illustrate a values vacuum.

The leadership we see in any Parliament is the leadership that will flow through our country, just as the leadership-culture evident in any organisation is the leadership shown by the chief executive.

The behaviour we tolerate in our Parliament is the behaviour we tolerate in wider society.

Too often, poor behaviour on the part of our elected representatives is minimised and tolerated. We see this again and again, and it moves people away from believing in our democracy.

It also moves them away from thinking they too should be held to account if they act in a way that is not values-based.

Ethics are only an issue if you don’t live to your values. If you’ve done the values work and you’ve created a values-based business or organisation that lives by those values every day, then you are unlikely to have an ethics problem.

Supplied Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Stew Darling served in the British Army for more than 20 years and now specialises in leadership training in civilian life.

As a country we need to ensure that those who represent us and create our culture of leadership at a national level are adequately prepared for the task.

It’s not enough to say you have a leadership coach. You need to have done the work to identify the value statments you can make about your business or organisation that everyone understands, so that when you turn up for work, you and everyone else around you is conscious of those shared values all of the time. Then when an ethical issue comes up – if there’s any doubt, there’s no doubt.

So what is the leadership culture that we are tolerating as a nation? Does it honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf?