The Auckland Council Budget is (slightly) dead, long live the Budget

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was absolutely right when he said in his election campaign he was all about the numbers.

“Get the numbers wrong and people get hurt,” he said.

Which is why, the city’s most difficult annual budget will look quite different in June, from what Brown first proposed in December.

In that, Brown got the numbers right, producing a formula in which a yawning forecasted deficit of $295m would be filled by a mix of spending cuts, rates rises and selling the council’s airport shares.

But the budget is more than numbers. Behind them are the aspirations of Aucklanders – the things that hold communities together and make the city a special place.

READ MORE:

* What has Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's austerity policy killed off so far?

* Aucklanders oppose Wayne Brown's budget plan to sell all airport shares

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks about that budget and moving the port



The pushback to Brown’s package of “numbers” has been unprecedented and has fuelled moves among some councillors to find a more palatable, and less destructive, way to balance the books.

One concept is being canvassed by Richard Hills, the left-leaning chairman of the Planning, Environment and Parks committee.

It would halve the $120m spending cuts, up the rates rise proposed at 4.6% to 7.6%, or by 2% with the remaining $20m being added to borrowing.

Even adding the full 3% on rates, the owner of an average value home would pay $1.62 a week more than on the mayor’s proposal.

Auckland Airport/Supplied Auckland Council owns 18% of the city’s airport, which plans to build a new domestic terminal.

In most variations, but not all, remains the sale of some or all of the council’s now $2.34b pile of shares in Auckland International Airport.

The dollar figures change constantly. Within the space of an hour or two on April 27, the value of the council’s shareholding rose by $15m – which some might consider good news – but within the council that is regarded as raising the “opportunity cost” of not selling.

The interest savings are based on council being able to knock off the most-expensive layer of the many different debt components it has, and that rate has risen sharply since the calculations of a sale were first done in December.

That means, while in December the net benefit of selling all the shares and losing all the forecast dividends, would fall to $16m by 2027, now the council’s finance team puts that benefit at $28m.

And in the same way that those numbers have shifted significantly in five months, so they could again, either strengthening or weakening the fiscal argument for selling shares.

Given those shifting sands, councillors are probably going to have to fall back on a gut feeling on whether to sell all, some or none as a contribution to balancing the budget.

There are valid arguments to keep some or all of the shares, but as the biggest “lever” the council has, retaining many, could leave the need for higher rates, and more cuts, on a scale that would be very difficult to get a political consensus for.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland councillors have less than two months to agree on a challenging annual budget.

The airport share sale issue has turned out not to be one of political ideology, with Hills favouring a sale and higher rates as a way of averting unpopular and potentially damaging cuts to community spending.

Ross Clow, a former Labour councillor and one-time council finance chairman thinks a partial sale is the way to go, but whether a majority of councillors can agree on how all the levers should be pulled, is not yet clear.

Public feedback gave no absolutely clear steers on the complete formula, other than a strong opposition to deep spending cuts – settling on the “new” budget for 2023/24 will unfold over the next six weeks.

Click here to see Stuff’s editorial policy on managing the distinction between opinion and news reporting.