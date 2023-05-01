Who should pay for local body politicians' parliamentary aspirations?

Wellington councillor Tamatha Paul is just one of a host of local body politicians with aspirations to make the leap to a parliamentary career.

Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator.

OPINION: Local government is a proving ground or stepping stone for Parliament. Whether we like it or not it's true.

We have seen it again and again.

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie was the former mayor of the Manawatū District Council. Georgina Beyer, who recently died, was the mayor of Carterton before taking to Wellington.

We can already see some of the likely future MPs from the local government space: Campbell Barry in Lower Hutt, Tania Tapsell in Rotorua, and former Auckland councillor and mayoral candidate Efeso Collins.

READ MORE:

* Unveiling the tricks of political 'spin': Your must-read guide for the 2023 Election

* Deputy PM, Wellington mayor head back to their old high school to inspire next crop of leaders

* Is local government in New Zealand fit for purpose?



Many MPs also return to council seats after leaving Parliament. Just in October 2022, we had former ministers Ron Mark elected as mayor of Carterton, Nick Smith as mayor of Nelson, and Maurice Williamson as a Howick ward councillor.

Of course, parties bring MPs in from the business, farming or advocacy spheres. But local government seems to be a well-worn path to Wellington.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Former Nelson MP Nick Smith is one who made the leap back from Parliament to local government. He is pictured chairing his first meeting as Nelson’s mayor.

This would seem to be a good function for our democracy. A proving ground for upcoming talent and a place for experienced MPs – and especially ministers – to apply their knowledge after Parliament.

And yes, I hear the echoes of a sure and comfortable job for retiring MPs. There is an element of this at play here.

As we approach the October 2023 general election, we start to see councillors who were elected for a three-year term from October 2022 announce their candidacy for Parliament.

This raises some real issues for communities with candidates like Wellington councillor Tamatha Paul announcing her run for the Wellington Central seat.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Halfway through the voting period for the 2022 Local Government Elections, apathy appears to be having a landslide win. (Audio first aired September 2022).

For example, did the candidate run for council knowing they planned to leave their term early?

How will they manage their council duties while campaigning? Will there be an expensive council by-election if they win? Will they continue to do their council role well if they lose?

Some candidates make this issue a central piece of their campaign. Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere was deputy mayor while running for Parliament in 2020. He donated his council salary to the Mayoral Relief Fund for the duration of his campaign.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule and councillor Adrienne Pierce were even more committed, taking unpaid leave and resigning from their roles in 2017 to stand for Parliament.

The Taxpayers' Union complimented these members at the time. They also started a petition for change, trying to clarify the expectations for those in public office.

Regardless of what happens with the salary, wins often cause unavoidable and unbudgeted by-elections for the local council.

I'm not suggesting that councillors shouldn't stand for Parliament, or that anyone is acting illegally or breaching electoral laws.

And that's part of the issue. The question is how a current elected councillor should stand for Parliament to best respect the voters’ expectations, and the salaries and public funds involved.

Although the official parliamentary campaign window is three months, most candidates are “soft” campaigning long before this.

So should we consider that our councillors should be paid their salary, complete their council roles, and campaign for other office outside of council time? That sounds reasonable. We certainly wouldn't begrudge anyone else applying and interviewing for another job, outside of their work hours.

Supplied Stefan Speller: It's clear from candidates of many stripes, regions and past elections, we are currently relying on individuals to determine what they think is suitable.

But politics and campaigning isn't so easy to draw lines around. For example if you attend a community event, are you doing so as a councillor, a party candidate, or both?

Does it matter to the attendees what colour jacket you are wearing or have intentionally left in the car?

It's clear from candidates of many stripes, regions and past elections, we are currently relying on individuals to determine what they think is suitable. We need clarity in this area to best use public funds and provide sound footing for voters, councils, parties and candidates.