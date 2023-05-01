Learning the hard way about the cost of company failures

Shattered-dream homes – a selection of houses shown in a brochure for Podular, before it went bust leaving many customers hundreds of thousands poorer.

It’s a sobering moment when you realise you are not anywhere near as smart as you think you are.

OK, I am not suggesting I have an IQ to compete with William Sidis, but being 53 and still alive, even pretty well off, I reckoned I could hold my own in the first round of Who Wants To Be... (not the second round, though).

That all ended when I made the decision two years ago to finally start the project that was both my father’s wish and a staircase to retirement, and “create” my own home.

Having designed and project-managed a few commercial properties, I was excited about my ability to be a part of the design team at least.

READ MORE:

* Liquidated container pool company could owe suppliers close to $1m

* Commerce Commission 'assessing' complaints about tiny home company Podular



After six months of research, I chose Podular homes to create my semi-detached, pod-like future home on a block in the Wairarapa.

Can you see where this is going? Yep, after 12 months of what I now know was bluff and spin, Podular finally closed its doors last November. Leaving many owners without a building, or much likelihood of any money back.

For me, it was a lot of money, but I was not in the same situation others were. People who had lost everything in this disaster that was a long time in the making.

I have spent months licking my wounds, ignoring the block I had so painstakingly worked on to prepare for my “ever” home, and getting updates from my lawyer, who has been kind enough not to say “I told you so”.

Supplied An example of a container pool, built by another company which has gone bust owing many customers large sums.

Then two days ago, I read about a container pool company going bust and yep – you guessed it, I had been in discussions with them to be the ones to (at some stage after the build was complete) look at installing a small container pool.

To say that reading that article was like putting my finger back in the power socket a second time was an understatement.

Not only had I backed a company to build my home that went bust, I nearly backed a pool team who has since washed out also.

So, where did I go wrong?

In my opinion in two places. The first was not pulling the pin the minute I felt the project was going south . My gut was flashing red, and I kept saying “don’t over-react”. I should have followed the gurgling opinion of my gut and I would be in a much better place right now.

The second mistake I made was during due diligence, I didn’t do a search on the directors of each company. If I had, I would have discovered a similarity that should have been a thing that made me go hmmm.

Don’t get me wrong, business failure, including bankruptcy, happens to many genuine, hard-working people who just made mistakes, or got caught in a situation, but even they would likely say this information should make you pause.

Supplied/Supplied Adam Cunningham: It’s a sobering moment when you realise you are not anywhere near as smart as you think you are.

The “I am so sorry and truly believe you will get your homes built” story that a former bankrupt Podular director communicated in media might create some empathy, but a small amount of digging would put you straight on that very quickly.

There it is – the advice from someone who thought they were not in the league that could get it so wrong (nearly twice!) and now, very humbly, knows better.

Final note: as I said, this loss will not put me on the street, just taint many aspects of my life and memories. I cannot change that and will live with it.

If (and I mean if) there is any money returned from my Podular experience, I will be handing it to the people that not only have the experience I have, but were left with next to nothing financially. It’s a selfish offer, as it will make me feel better about being human compared to some others.