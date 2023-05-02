Verity Johnson: Don’t get stuck in the ‘should I move to Australia loop’

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, readying for a flight to Brisbane, says its a "blimmin' good day" for New Zealanders living in Australia.

OPINION: I’ve always thought Anthony Albanese had something of a TV show host about him.

So when he graced our screens the other day, to announce that Kiwis can now become Aussie citizens in four years, I practically could hear the opening theme music starting up. He was kicking off yet another season of New Zealand’s favourite internal TV quiz show, Would My Life Be Better If I Moved To Australia?

Although Albo’s just launched a new season of it, everyone’s always played this game. “Should I move to Australia” is a long-standing national obsession, like the Stuff daily quiz or discussing arterial roads around city centres.

Everyone plays, especially on grey drizzly mornings when stuck in traffic, commuting to a job you hate, in an office that looks like a concrete Lego brick dumped in the kind of abandoned industrial park that zombies always congregate in during the apocalypse.

No-one’s exactly sure what your life would actually look like in Australia – beyond general frolicking on the warm, white sands of the Australian dream. But most of us carry a sneaking suspicion, deep, deep down, that it would be better than whatever we’ve got here.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese with hotdogs at the Australian citizen ceremony in Brisbane.

See, one of the unspoken quiet truths about being a Kiwi is you’re always worried that everyone else overseas knows how to live life better than you do.

I realised this early on when I moved here as a teenager from England. I’d be hanging out with my new Kiwi friends, waiting for a bus to town that inevitably never arrived, all of us moaning about how awful Auckland transport was. I’d absently say something like, “Yeah, in England the buses are …”

Crack! Everyone would leap up, clasping their bus passes to their hearts and cry, “Well, go back to England then! We’re actually, we’re really proud of our pathetically piss-poor public transport that serves as a daily reminder of this city’s systemic incompetence …”

They weren’t, obviously, but what they hated was any direct comparison to life overseas. It spoke to a persistent, nagging fear Kiwis have that everyone else does it better than we do. We have this seismic psychic fault line of insecurity running right through our soul. One that can turn the most laconic Kiwi into Joe Pesci getting Tasered.

Mark Baker/AP

And no-one can get under our skin like Australia. They irritate us as only the cooler, richer, hotter, older brother can. And it’s why we keep playing this game, comparing ourselves to them, worrying about the brain drain, writing endlessly about moving there, cataloguing the price of cheese in Coles v Countdown, and trying to discern whether they’re winning at life.

And that’s why this game show is back, for its 345,000th season. And it’s why you’re probably playing it right now, for the 345,000th time, wondering if you’ll ever find the answers. We can’t shake the fear we’re failing at life, and yet we can’t prove that they know the secret to it …

But the only way to escape this intellectual loop is by not even playing at comparisons. Shakespeare, and any observant younger sibling, will tell you that comparisons are odious. And the biggest thing I learnt from having lived in both Australia and New Zealand is that it really is stupid to compare who is better. It drives you mad.

Stuff

The only thing you can do is accept they’re different. Australia is more glamorous, NZ is calmer. NZ is drabber, Australia is ruder. NZ is more passive-aggressive, Australia’s always one beer away from a punch-up … etc.

But no, they haven’t cracked some secret on how to win at life that they’re keeping from us. They just do it differently.