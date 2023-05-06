Kiwis should get first shot at Great Walks

Gerard Hindmarsh is a writer based in Golden Bay.

OPINION: The crash last week on opening day of the 2023–24 Great Walks booking season is a stark warning about subjecting our wilderness commons to the power of international internet marketing.

The bottom line for Kiwis can only be more access denied, and DOC’s response that it was looking at putting in a cyber ‘waiting room’, with final selection by lottery for ultimate fairness, must surely for some Kiwis bring up memories of frustratingly miserable MIQ waiting days.

Our first seven Great Walks were created in 1992 to manage iconic tracks identified as becoming overwhelmed with walkers who overflowed huts and camped anywhere they liked along the track. The extra by-law protections put in place for Great Walks included limiting numbers through a booking system which essentially requires people to stay in designated huts or campsites on designated days.

The creation of Great Walks were in reality a government takeover of our best wilderness assets, delivered to the public as a masterstroke that the crown jewels of the Conservation Estate could finally turn a corporate profit, using worldwide demand. DOC’s logo used to read Conservation for Posterity, but that was before John Key changed it to Conservation for Prosperity, a not-so-subtle change barely noticed by most New Zealanders at the time.

It was the grand selling of our wilderness, and it opened up an avalanche of willing takers from all over the world. Kiwis were relegated to wait in the queue like every other world citizen prosperous enough to fly here.

Evan Harding/Stuff DOC Great Walks supervisor in Fiordland, Pania Dalley, takes in the views while walking up the Mackinnon pass on the Milford Track in late March, 2022.

‘Foreigners, foreigners, nothing but foreigners’, I was warned by a mate before setting off on the Milford Track. And he was right. The two of us shared the three DOC huts for three consecutive nights with 40 Rotarians from New South Wales, all block booked in one internet session three years previously.

I must admit, their meal plans and catering packs were impressive, they collectively carried a batallion-load of sliced salami, grated cheese and coleslaw which was re-divvied out each morning.

Setting out first each morning, it was easy for us to forget the maddeningly inane crowd, the one-way-only track ensuring that. But don’t bother bending over to retie your shoelaces for danger of getting leapfrogged.

Heavy rain every night followed by sunny days made for perfect conditions, the freshly recharged waterfalls all splurging from their majestic mountain ramparts. At night a succession of groovy female hut wardens would check our bookings, even sing us a waiata as part of their after-dinner talks. The ‘feminisation’ of the DOC estate, one anthropologist put it to me. Can’t be a bad thing.

Catherine Russell/Supplied Sutherland Falls on the Milford Sound Track.

Our first glimpse of the growling Sutherland Falls was through trees along the 40-minute side track. A small sign just over half a kilometre away told us we were now as close to the falls as they are high. Already the spray from the three leap falls had us soaked. It was like entering the domain of a dragon with an increasing icy breath, and it made us abandon all gentile tourist ideas we had seen of this place.

Coming back down the track, two of the Aussie Rotarians passed us on the rock staircase. “I hope this is worth it!” said one to the other in an obvious huff.

Two weeks later, it was the Heaphy Track, our traverse coinciding with 16 other trampers including four Richmond couples celebrating a 40th birthday party. Their stamina was commendable, watching the slabs of beer that were pulled out soon after their arrival at Perry Saddle Hut on our first night.

Drinking games ensued, which became noisier and merrier as the long night wore on. Six elderly trampers from Timaru retreated to the bunkroom, ‘feeling powerless’, one bemoaning to me.

Supplied Hiking the Heaphy Track in Kahurangi National Park.

But the tables were turned when the Timaruvians rose at 4am to noisily drop multiple billy lids and create much audible mayhem. “Haha! Sweet revenge!”, one of them muttered under their breath as they left in the dark. In my experience, Kiwi vs Kiwi can be highly combative in the sticks, unlike foreigners who are all well behaved, if slightly weird.

My very first visit to the Abel Tasman National Park was back in 1978. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon played full bore on the car stereo as we negotiated the narrow and winding bush road down to the lonely western corner of Awaroa Inlet. Barefoot we trudged at low tide across the bush-fringed tidal estuary to get to the base of the sandspit where we stayed in my mate’s family bach that nestled in regenerating manuka only a stone’s throw from the beach. The tide took away that shelter sometime after, and what few acres remained got sold. I have lost count of how many walks and boat trips I’ve done into the Abel Tasman since then.

Promoting ‘biodiversity assets’ is the thing pushed these days, but let us not forget the history and traditions. I love the story of brewer and widower Timothy Huffam, who immigrated from Somerset, England, with his four young sons to settle at Bark Bay in 1870. Their bachelor routine entailed fishing, bush felling and the building of small boats.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Department of Conservation site at Bark Bay, Abel Tasman.

The family varied their fish and wild pig diet with a ‘queer assortment’ of boiled little blue penguin, seagull eggs, morepork, even porpoise proved ‘not that bad, but not quite as good as pork’.

One of their profitable sidelines was shipping out kamahi bark in sacks, which was used by Nelson tanneries, a pursuit that would later give this bay its name. Because they valued their clothes, and darning them, the all-male family often worked naked, the masters of steamers calling in all knew to blow their whistle well before the bay so as to give the Huffams enough time to at least put on their trousers.

On my one and only guided walk along Abel Tasman Coastal Track, we encountered a newly recruited DOC ranger who stopped us to eagerly finger-count our party of eight and check our concession paperwork.

Everything was in order, and by way of goodbye to the man, our guide, John Glasgow, whose family has had long association with the park, said; ‘Welcome to our family land, the track crosses it just up there.’

DOC would be wise never to forget the substantial contribution many Kiwi families have made to backcountry access in this country, Great Walks included. Let’s honour them by keeping Great Walks for Kiwis first, and foreign tourists second. Our wilderness commons should not be up for international grabs which leave Kiwis begging.