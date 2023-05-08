Remembering VE Day in a time of war

Crowds on the Champs Elysees celebrate Victory in Europe at the end of World War II with a joyful procession. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel is a professorial fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies, Victoria University of Wellington. He is currently a visiting professor at the University of Warsaw in Poland.

OPINION: For the second year in a row, the anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8 is being commemorated against the backdrop of renewed war in Europe.

It is always important to remember why this anniversary matters, but the current Russian aggression against Ukraine makes it even more imperative.

Three dimensions of VE Day stand out in this context: recalling what was defeated in 1945, acknowledging what victory made possible, and reflecting on lessons for today.

The stakes could not have been higher after Adolf Hitler unleashed the deadliest war in history with the invasion of Poland in September 1939.

For a time, the prospects of victory seemed very real for the ethno-racially charged territorial aggression of Nazi Germany and its junior partner, Benito Mussolini’s fascist Italy.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Tourists visit a remnant of the Berlin Wall, a vestige of the harsh post-World War II realities for a large part of Europe.

The tide gradually turned, with eventual total defeat of the aggressors, but only after tens of millions were dead, including in the horror of the Holocaust. VE Day thus marked the culmination of a costly victory, but failure to defeat these dark forces would have been unthinkably more costly.

It is also worth recalling what VE Day made possible.

On the most general level, it set in motion efforts to realise the vision of a rules-based world order.

Without victory in Europe, there would have been no United Nations – or a European Union, for that matter.

The Allied victory was followed by a revitalisation of Western European democracies and economies.

Omar Havana/Getty Images Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in October 2022. The defence alliance arguably stands stronger than it has for years in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Of course, it did not immediately bring democracy and prosperity to all of Europe, which was divided for almost half a century along Cold War lines.

Yet, when it came, the fall of the Iron Curtain extended the delayed democratic promise of VE Day into Central and Eastern Europe.

It also added most of those countries to the transatlantic partnership forged in the aftermath of VE Day and embodied in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (which arguably stands stronger in response to the Russian war against Ukraine than it has for years).

What then are the lessons of VE Day for today when an interstate war is once again raging in Europe?

In general terms, this anniversary underscores that unity, determination and steadfast effort are essential in the face of aggression–and that effective collective security rests on deterring aggressors rather than fighting them.

Some may suggest that this is an empty lesson when there are differing views around the world on the conflict in Ukraine, as the robust “Western” response contrasts with the more circumspect views of many other states.

Instead of a military parade on Moscow's Red Square, Russians mark Victory Day in solitude.(File video, first published May 2020)

It is vital to understand that this contrast does not mean those others wish to encourage aggression, any more than it means that Western states are encouraging war by standing behind a state defending its sovereign territory.

Victory in 1945 rested on a joint effort by both like-minded and unlike-minded states, most prominently the United States and the Soviet Union.

So too today the memory of this victory highlights the wisdom of like-minded and unlike-minded states working together if the current conflict is to be resolved.

Another notable lesson of VE Day relates to why Germany and Italy (and Japan in Asia) did not become revanchist powers after 1945.

In part, this outcome can be attributed to their total defeat, to the impact of the United States as a liberal democratic hegemon,and to their integration into a wider post-war European political and economic order, rather than being isolated.

Libkos/AP A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, just days out from the 78th anniversary of VE Day and the end of WWII in Europe.

But it also depended on post-war democratic acceptance within the former Axis powers that their previous leaders’ recourse to war was disastrously wrong. These states are the better for this transformation and have come to stand as exemplars of support for rules-based approaches to world order.

Post-war reconciliation is a legacy of VE Day that does not receive enough attention.

In countries like Poland where I am currently a visiting professor, there is a steadfast conviction that Russia must be defeated and that there must be a VU Day, which brings justice for Ukraine and restores peace in Europe as VE Day did 78 years ago.

But this prospect hinges on a comparable redemption of Russia to that of Germany, meaning that a majority of Russians must come to terms with the horrific truths of Valdimir Putin’s war, which his propaganda machine tries to conceal from them.

Supplied Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel: Just as those who triumphed in 1945 had a vision for a post-war world, there must be a vision for a post-Ukrainian war era.

As the Cold War showed, it will not be easy, but democracies must make a concerted effort to engage with the Russian people, beginning by bolstering those of them who are bravely opposing the Putin regime.

Just as those who triumphed in 1945 had a vision for a post-war world, there must be a vision for a post-Ukrainian war era.

Whatever precise form a VU Day may take, it must crucially be built on justice for Ukrainians but also on long-term reconciliation with a Russia that is democratically transformed by Russians themselves–if there is to be lasting peace and stability in Europe.