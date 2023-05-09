Verity Johnson: We’re sick of Jacinda bashing

A now deleted Facebook photo of Rotary club members holding a toilet seat with a caricature of Jacinda Ardern attached to the lid.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: You can tell that this wasn’t how the Rotary club thought this weekend would turn out.

Rotary isn’t exactly the first place you associate with being a hotbed for controversial cultural commentary. It’s more like the place your Dad goes for benign boomer bromance.

And yet, it all kicked off last Friday night, when the Rotary Club of St Johns released a photo of their annual debate night. The winning team were holding a toilet seat trophy, with Jacinda Ardern’s face on a mask attached to it by a rubber band. And in one stray pic they’ve gone from an innocent night of gasbagging, to an inadvertent metaphor for Jacinda-bashing. Yeek.

I’m sure there are some strongly-worded minutes being tabled as I type. You can practically hear “out of context,” “what does viral mean?” and “how did this become such a big deal anyway?” being hammered out into Any Other Business right now.

READ MORE:

* Verity Johnson: Why people bitch about Chlöe Swarbrick

* Verity Johnson: Luxon knew gendered abuse was a problem - he just didn’t want to admit it

* Do you want the heartwarming version of Jacinda Ardern's story, or the chilling one?



But this isn’t a column about them really. (It may have been one bloke’s malevolent joke. It may have been an unlucky accident that will now forever be included under the heading, “Never Do This” in the club rule book. Whatever.)

What I’m more interested in is why it touched, no, snapped such a deep nerve within us.

Because God, this photo twanged a nerve in women’s hearts that was clearly stretched tighter than a guitar string. And it did so because this photo inadvertently managed to sum up exactly how the last few years have felt for Kiwi women.

Like we’ve had three years of blokes ragging on about how “that woman” ruined the country. And every time you hear “that woman” (or the way they spit “she” like it’s their ex-wife) you realise that’s not normal political hate. They hate women.

Now, genuine political criticism of Jacinda Ardern’s leadership and her government was both legitimate and actually essential to democracy. But that’s not what I’m talking about, and it’s certainly not what the majority of people are talking about when they start sentences with, “that bloody woman …”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern “went through a campaign of sustained vitriol that was significantly different to other prime ministers,” Verity Johnson writes.

The sexism started in level orange, when every time I bought a coffee I’d hear someone spit out “that woman” like an olive stone. Then there was the Jacinda-bashing graffiti, pavement chalk, posters, protests, digital billboards, criminal threats, Stalin jokes and so much online hatred.

Studies from those years show Ardern was the focus of 93% of the hateful posts directed at high-profile politicians, and she went through a campaign of sustained vitriol that was significantly different to other prime ministers. And yes, it was basically highly misogynistic and largely because she was a woman.

(And no, it’s not just men doing it. Women are casually misogynistic too and that’s even weirder to eavesdrop on.)

And how it reminded us, day after day, rant after rant, how much we still don’t like women in power. Now, I’m not surprised. I’ve long thought that New Zealand isn’t progressive, it’s permissive. We’ll let you do anything as long as it doesn’t cause trouble. But, when trouble brewed during Covid, we saw exactly how accepting of female leadership we really were.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “I’ve long thought that New Zealand isn’t progressive, it’s permissive. We’ll let you do anything as long as it doesn’t cause trouble.”

So that photo managed to be both a lightning rod for our collective exhaustion, and a visual metaphor for what is the truly underwhelming part of the political legacy of Ardern’s years.

Far from it being a straightforward “empowering era” for young women, growing up politically in the Ardern years was complicated. It taught us that you can be a female PM. But it also showed us how much people still casually hate women in power.

And actually, just women full stop.