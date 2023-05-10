Why an anti-smoking group doesn't support a ban on vaping

Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up? (First published June 2022)

Ben Youdan is the director of ASH, Action for Smokefree 2025.

OPINION: Vaping is far less harmful than smoking and is helping millions worldwide to quit the deadly habit.

In Aotearoa between 2018 and 2021, smoking rates fell by an unprecedented 30%, and an almost unbelievable 40% for wāhine Māori.

The reason for such a large shift was a huge switch to vaping, as addicted smokers ditched cigarettes for good.

READ MORE:

* Newsable: GPs, anti-smoking charity at odds over vaping proposal

* Why do Kiwis vape so much compared to the rest of the world?

* We're winning the smokefree race - but it's no time to let up



Our smoking rates fell below Australia’s for the first time in 2018, and since then the rate at which smoking is declining here is double theirs. It’s the same story for youth smoking.

There is no doubt that this huge impact on adult smoking in Aotearoa has been because people can get vapes where they get cigarettes; vaping is cheaper, better promoted and easier to buy than cigarettes.

Australia, on the other hand, has just proposed a policy that essentially bans the sale of vapes outside a medical prescription model – but at the same time leaves cigarettes in every petrol station, supermarket, dairy and convenience store.

Could the tobacco industry ask for any better gift than a government-sanctioned monopoly for cigarettes, by far the deadliest nicotine products.

Kathryn George/Stuff Could the tobacco industry ask for any better gift than a government-sanctioned monopoly for cigarettes?

For the thousands of Australian vapers who have quit smoking, their access to safer products is about to be cut off, leaving them surrounded only by cigarettes.

It will be a miracle if smoking rates don’t increase In Australia.

People celebrating this pro-smoking policy argue that prescription-only access to vapes works as a safer way to access treatments. This assumes that we live in a fair world and ignores the reality that smoking rates are highest in low-income populations, rural populations and especially in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

These groups are already under-prescribed for existing drugs, and most likely to be failed by the new proposals.

In Australia and New Zealand, we are worried about the number of kids taking up vaping, and the Australian government justifies their approach as protecting kids.

However, policies of prohibition don’t work. Despite having banned nicotine vapes in Australia since 2021, a recent report has suggested almost 14% of 15-17 year-old Australians vape regularly, the same as New Zealand.

These young vapers are already using illicit products, as they mostly vape nicotine despite it being illegal.

The vapes they use lack quality standards, or clear provenance. A situation that is already more harmful than in a legitimate vape market like Aotearoa.

Australian campaigners have claimed that there is a generation of kids addicted to nicotine in vapes. In which case where will these young people turn to cope when this ban happens? Unlucky for them, Australia’s Government is making sure cigarettes can still be sold everywhere.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff While we don’t want our young people to take up vaping, we really don’t want them to smoke, argues Ben Youdan.

As much as we don’t want kids to vape – we really don’t want them to smoke. To date we’ve seen no evidence youth vaping leads to smoking, but the Australian proposals might change that.

More people are quitting smoking than ever before in Aotearoa, nudged by progressive anti-smoking policy, and given the availability of vaping as a more accessible and cheaper way to manage nicotine withdrawal.

Our youth vaping rates increased a lot until 2021, when the Government finally put some regulation and rules in place around vaping.

Since then, the rate of increase has slowed, and the number who have tried vaping has even decreased. The problem with New Zealand’s policy is not that it’s too permissive, but that it came too late.

We can reverse the trend, and in 2022 we saw the first decrease in youth vaping recorded in the ASH year 10 survey.

We need to do more though. ASH urges the government to step up and resource evidence-based approaches around youth education, support to quit vaping, and to help schools battling at the front line with little or no help.

We’d also like to see better enforcement of sales to minors, an increase of the selling age to 21, reduced appeal of vape marketing, and cessation of the rapid rise of disposables.

We have decades of experience in drug education and harm reduction with kids, and lessons about what works and what doesn’t.

We need to apply this experience, not follow the Australians swinging wildly in the dark and hoping to hit the target.

ASH/Supplied Ben Youdan: As much as we don’t want kids to vape – we really don’t want them to smoke.

The Australian ban is the worst kind of policy making, and lacks empathy for the 2.2 million Aussie adults who smoke.

It will reduce their access to much less harmful alternatives. Especially when good access to alternatives are genuinely helPing people, and likely reducing the future death toll of tobacco.

The bottom line is that this policy will prolong the life of the tobacco industry in Australia and shorten the life of the smoking population that will likely increase. This is not a policy we should adopt.