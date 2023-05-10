Kris Faafoi: Why I'd put money on Meka Whaitiri being back in Parliament after the election

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour member of Parliament and a former Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist.

OPINION: I have been partial to the odd flutter here and there, and if we could, I would put money on Meka Whaitiri returning to Parliament at October’s election.

I say that because of what I have seen of the politics and practicalities of the Māori electorates.

Any candidate needs a machine to get all the campaign stuff done, the organising, the delivering, the feeding of volunteers, the fundraising, the candidate meetings, the sign waving and the erecting of election signage. No machine, no chance.

I left the writing of this column to the last minute to watch Meka Whaitiri’s first interview since her sudden announcement of crossing the floor of Parliament to the Māori Party.

In that interview she confirmed that her whānau and most of her supporters will go with her as she campaigns this year.

John Cowpland/Stuff Former Labour MP and minister Meka Whaitiri at Waipatu Marae in Hastings, where she confirmed her decision to defect to the Māori Party.

So while she won’t have access to the ministerial resources or the Labour Party machine she is used to, she will have what she needs to win back the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat. On my reckoning, it would need a serious event to knock that prediction.

In practical terms, just have a look at the size of the Māori electorates. Other than Tāmaki-Makaurau they’re gargantuan.

As a candidate, having volunteers to help you campaign is gold. They help you get things done and importantly to get around to where you need to be in the electorate.

That’s fine when you can drive from one end of your electorate in one or two hours. However, our Māori electorates are massive. Te Tai Tonga is the entire South Island and the bottom of the north!

This means, in Māori electorates your family, volunteer and intelligence-gathering network is critical.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Labour’s Māori Cabinet ministers shortly after the party won the 202 election. Their now-former colleague, Meka Whaitiri, could yet be working with them in a future government, Kris Faafoi predicts.

If Whaitiri’s network has travelled with her, her former colleagues will have done the maths themselves. Sometimes in politics and especially in Māori seats, the person, their whānau, their bloodlines and their affiliations can be more potent than the party.

Face to face is how things are done in Māori politics. I do not know how our Māori electorate MPs do it. Their superhuman ability to travel the length and breadth of their electorates to represent their communities, to be able to traverse the Māori world and the political world goes unnoticed. It shouldn’t.

I often marvelled at how my Māori colleagues would quite easily operate in both Māori and mainstream politics. I think I understand some of how they are able to succeed in the undertaking. Their communities and networks quite often have a pastoral care quality to them. That’s not to say they don’t shoot from the hip. I’ve seen plenty of that too.

If we take my reckons on Whaitiri returning as odds-on, then the commentary about the wider ramifications for the balance of power once the writ is returned later this year are on the money.

The dust will settle on the shock departure, as it does with everything at Parliament, but Whaitiri could have just created herself some serious post-election leverage, with many of the mainstream polls suggesting the Māori Party holding the balance of power.

Looking through all the “what ifs”, the Meka Whaitiri I worked with could easily sit and work with another Labour government.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi: Meka Whaitiri could have just created herself some serious post-election leverage.

I found her hard-working and straight up. The answer to the question of whether Labour would work with her lies in the fact that they haven’t all piled in with the gusto we have seen following other disgruntled departures.

It’s also true that the Government wants to be laser focused on the things that matter outside the beltway.

And herein lies the two worlds Meka Whaitiri lives in. To some extent she has chosen to ignore the beltway. Her choice to leave in the way she did represents that the structures of the beltway are not as important to her to win back her seat.

Her constituents are far removed from the shenanigans on Molesworth St.

Her announcement of her defection was at her marae, her media appearances have been with Māori media or with journalists who have a strong sense of te ao Māori.

This game of poker is being played hard. And as Kenny Rogers sang, the secret to surviving is knowing what to throw away and knowing what to keep.

There may be some anger, frustration and puzzlement from Meka Whaitiri’s former colleagues about the fact they didn’t get any heads-up about her departure, or the fact that she is not returning phone calls.

But that is just small-fry stuff for now. There is a bigger picture, and it’s perhaps more important that she answers the phone in a little over five months’ time.